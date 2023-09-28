Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: A new high for South Indian cuisine

It is possible that I am overstating the case a bit, but I think that South Indian food is having a moment. In Goa, the excellent Hosa is very much the restaurant of the moment. In New York, Semma has a Michelin star, has wowed the critics, and is packed out so solidly that it is a big deal to score a table. In Kolkata, the most difficult reservation is Avartana, the second avatar of the modern South Indian restaurant from Chennai. A third Avartana will open shortly in Mumbai. On the West Coast of the US, Srijith Gopinathan, who walked away from his Michelin stars at Campton Place, is the hottest Indian chef and continues to open restaurants that celebrate his unique Malayali-California cooking. In Singapore, Mano Thevar has two Michelin stars at his eponymous restaurant, which serves the food of Malaysia’s Tamil community. And back home in India, Regi Mathew, who runs Kerala restaurants in Chennai and Bengaluru, was recently crowned India’s number one chef.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa’s Hosa serves modernised versions of classic South Indian food.

All of this is far more surprising than we may realise. Yes, there have always been restaurants in South India that serve the local food. But the cuisine of the South only moved north when restaurateurs from Udupi in Karnataka began opening establishments in Mumbai in the late 1950s. The original intention was to feed the South Indian diaspora. Over time the restaurateurs realised that such snacks as dosas, idlis, and vadas appealed to people from all communities. The masala dosa, which became the symbol of this avatar of South Indian food, was a restaurant creation that found all-India fame in the late 1970s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That was the first phase of the spread of South Indian food to the rest of the country. It was not without its drawbacks. People began to think of South Indian food as beginning and ending with idlis and dosas. They did not recognise that there was no one South Indian cuisine. The region consisted of four major states each with its own distinctive food.

In Singapore, Mano Thevar’s food celebrates the Tamil dishes he grew up eating in Malaysia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second phase took many forms. Regional South Indian cuisine began to travel. Such restaurants as Nagarjuna, RR and Amaravathi took Andhra food to other states; though unfortunately, the expansion ignored most of North India. In Mumbai, the children of the Udupi restaurateurs who had led the original boom became more adventurous and created a craze for sea-food dishes from the south-west coast. Such restaurants as Trishna, Gajalee and Apoorva were part of this trend. Once again, it passed much of the North by; perhaps because it was difficult to get fresh seafood far away from the coasts.

The third phase was when South Indian food finally went upmarket. The credit for this must go mainly to the Taj group, which opened The Raintree in Chennai, focusing on the food of the Chettiar community; and then Karavali in Bengaluru, which served home-style food from all over the South. When ITC responded by opening Dakshin in Chennai, the Taj opened its own version: Southern Spice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Semma in New York, chef Vijaya Kumar found inspiration in the food he ate in his village, such as kaikari uttapam.

All this took time to travel North. An early pioneer was Jayaram Banan, whose Sagar and Sagar Ratna chains introduced Punjabis to masala dosas. As the Sagar restaurants spread over North India, Banan opened Swagath, serving the sort of food that had made Trishna and Gajalee so popular in Mumbai: this time around, he introduced Punjabis to masala crab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But a cuisine can only be said to have really taken off when chefs take its fundamentals and try and do something different with them. Over the last few years that has finally begun to happen with South Indian cuisine.

In London, Sriram Aylur who was chef at Karavali opened Quilon for the Taj, won a Michelin star and began to play around with the food. At the lower end of the market, the most influential South Indian restaurants in the UK may be the Hoppers mini-chain. While the label is Sri Lankan food, there are enough Malayalis in the kitchen to ensure that the restaurants turn out such outstanding dishes as bone marrow veruval, a dish that is largely unknown in Sri Lanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avartana offers modern South Indian dishes such as the cuttle fish with black garlic, coconut and cauliflower (top).

Now, South Indian chefs have found the confidence needed to take the cuisine forward. In San Francisco, Srijith Gopinathan put caviar on an appam and took the cuisine further upmarket.

Mano Thevar’s food is hard to characterise: He celebrates the Tamil dishes he grew up eating in Malaysia. His cuisine is South Indian diaspora food, but it is also different from anything you will find anywhere else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mano Thevar’s cuisine is South Indian diaspora food, but it is also different from anything you will find anywhere else.

There have been more recent breakthroughs. Many South Indians found the Dakshin-Southern Spice style of food and presentation too Brahminical. At Semma in New York, chef Vijaya Kumar who grew up poor in a small village in Tamil Nadu, found inspiration in the food they ate in his village. They had very little money, so expensive ingredients were out of the question. They foraged for snails and wild vegetables and used heavy doses of masala to give their food a kick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the food Vijaya Kumar serves at Semma and it has turned the restaurant into a rage.

In Chennai, Regi Mathew tired of the usual Kerala dishes every restaurant served, went into the villages of the Kerala heartland and persuaded mothers to part with their recipes. The food at his two Kappa Chakka Kandharis in Chennai and Bengaluru is dedicated to Indian mothers because, Regi says, it is the food that not-so-prosperous Malayalis eat every day at home. Mathew’s food is so good that he was rated as the finest chef in India despite working for an inexpensive standalone and having no huge PR machine behind him.

Cuttle fish with black garlic, coconut and cauliflower at Avartana.

Hosa is an experiment that has worked spectacularly well. The idea is Rohit Khattar’s. Because Khattar started Indian Accent, it is tempting to see this as the South Indian Accent (though the original Indian Accent had many South Indian flavours, anyway). But, as elegant as Hosa is, it appeals to a less well-heeled clientele. You can eat very well for ₹1,500, a sum that would not get you very far at Indian Accent.

The chef at Hosa is Suresh DC, who has worked all over the world. But only at Hosa has he been allowed to give free rein to his creativity and create modern South Indian food that springs from his imagination. There will be more Hosas soon; the next one is slated to open in Hyderabad in the next few months.

The hotel chains are taking note of the transition to the next phase of the South Indian boom. Some years ago, Ajit Bangera, who was then the executive chef at the ITC Grand Chola, created a modern South Indian menu for a new restaurant called Avartana. It became the hipper son of ITC’s Dakshin, and when ITC finally took it out of Chennai, I wondered if it would succeed. But Kolkata has been a hit and it augurs well for Mumbai.

So yes,something different and special is happening with South Indian restaurants. And frankly, it is about time!

From HT Brunch, September 30, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch