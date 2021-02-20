Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: How to rehome a pet cat
Shaheen Bhatt: How to rehome a pet cat

What do you do if you love your kitten but can’t work with non-vegetarian food? Do you give her away or tweak your habits?
By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:11 PM IST
How can a non-vegetarian house a kitten that needs a meat-based diet

Rehome with love

We are a Jain family, and while we love the kitten we rescued a year ago, we can’t get ourselves to feed it non-vegetarian food. Do we have a choice but to find another home for her?

—BKJ, Mumbai

Cats are carnivorous animals and their bodies require a certain amount of meat to stay healthy.

If that’s something you are unable to provide for your cat, it is best that you rehome her. It would not be an unkind decision but an act of love.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, February 21, 2021

