Shaheen Bhatt: Of Indie puppy & sibling love

Why Indie puppies are best suited for a Mumbai resident, and how to help your sibling out of their funk
By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:56 AM IST
You can always work around lack of space to get a puppy, just like you can be there for your sibling when they are going through something

Pupper paradise

I live in a 1-BHK in Mumbai and have always wanted a dog. But I’m not sure it’ll work as there won’t be any space for him/her to run around. What’s the best solution?

—Ashok, Mumbai

While space to run around would be great, you and your dog will manage just fine without it. Mumbai is full of Indie dogs that desperately need loving homes. While you would not be giving that dog a backyard, you will be giving it a roof over its head, steady meals and lots of love. Make sure you take your dog out as much as possible and expose it to new things and I’m sure he/she will thrive.

Pandemic blues

My brother got accepted to the college of his dreams but had to let the opportunity go as it didn’t make sense during the pandemic. I can see he’s pretty depressed but won’t talk to anyone about it. How can I reach out to him?

—Deepti, Via Instagram

The pandemic has cost us all a lot in different ways. There has been a widespread loss across the world. People have lost opportunities, jobs, homes, health and even loved ones.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

