Shaheen Bhatt: To discuss politics or not?

Way with words

I have political opinions, but I choose to not voice them for fear of losing my close friends. Am I a wuss, or plain insecure?

—SQ, Via email

These are polarising times.

People today have increasingly separate views, especially political views.

There is an argument to be made for avoiding political conversations entirely, because often all that stems from it is negativity.

On the other hand, being able to safely express the things we feel strongly about is one of the foundations of healthy friendships.

Weigh how important it is to you to be transparent with your friends about this.

April 4, 2021

