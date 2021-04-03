Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: To discuss politics or not?
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: To discuss politics or not?

That’s a questions many are asking themselves in the day and age of social media, whether it comes to family, friends or random followers
By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Should you speak up or not? Shaheen gives tips

Way with words

I have political opinions, but I choose to not voice them for fear of losing my close friends. Am I a wuss, or plain insecure?

—SQ, Via email

These are polarising times.

People today have increasingly separate views, especially political views.

There is an argument to be made for avoiding political conversations entirely, because often all that stems from it is negativity.

On the other hand, being able to safely express the things we feel strongly about is one of the foundations of healthy friendships.

Weigh how important it is to you to be transparent with your friends about this.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, April 4, 2021

