Social Media Star of The Week: Aditya Sharma

People order food pretty much every single day, but how many of them take the time to stop and talk to the delivery agents, or even offer them a glass of water? Even though much has already been said about how most food delivery agents work supremely long days trying to make a living, it’s still a hard life.

When 18-year-old Aditya Sharma, a grade-12 student who lives in Rajasthan, ordered lunch, it was just another day. However, he was stunned when he realised that the man delivering his food was using a bicycle to travel, in 42-degree heat.

Durga Meena after buying his new bike

He took the time to enquire why he was using a bicycle and the 31-year-old delivery agent, Durga Meena, told Aditya that he wanted a bike, but could not afford one yet and was trying to save money to get one.

Raised right

Aditya took to social media and tweeted about how Durga was delivering food in the heat, and asked people to donate money, the end goal being ₹75,000, the down payment that was required for the bike. The tweet went viral within one day, getting thousands of retweets and comments, and Aditya overshot his goal, managing to raise ₹1.4 lakh.

“I had zero expectations that this tweet will go viral within three hours and I had to close the crowdfunding. I thought it will take seven days to reach 75k!” exclaims Aditya, whose friends and family couldn’t believe what was happening. “They are so happy and proud of me,” Aditya says.

Aditya’s post about Durga

Dream on

Durga got his bike within 24 hours. “He was so emotional [when buying the bike] that he couldn’t speak words to me and everyone surrounding him in the showroom,” reveals Aditya. He’s still in touch with Durgaji, as he calls him, and speaks with him once a week. As for what’s next for Aditya, well, he plans to finish school, and continue to crowdfund to help people in need.

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

