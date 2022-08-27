Social Media Star of The Week: Astha Chhetri

Born and brought up in Darjeeling, Astha Chhetri, 23, preferred shopping from the streets, whether it was the lanes of Chowrasta or Sarojini Nagar when she moved to Delhi. Thrifted clothes always found space in her wardrobe.

Thrift shift

Come the pandemic, when she found herself stuck with a whole lot of clothes that she realised she didn’t need, she decided to try and re-sell them at a lower price, or thrift them, via her Instagram page. On seeing the response in July 2020, she started her IG page, @shop.with.loveee , for thrifted clothes.

“I would buy clothes for ₹100 during college. You could even buy branded and vintage clothes for cheap and it was a sustainable option,” says Astha, who models the upcycled clothes herself.

Soon, she had two sacks of parcels being shipped off everyday. Stuck with leave without pay from the airline she was working with due to the lockdown, she decided to quit her job and embrace what she has enjoyed since she was kid—fashion. Not to mention a step towards sustainable living.

By 2021, Astha had saved enough to think about investing in a physical store. With her partner, Vishal, 24, a graphic designer, investing half the amount, she poured in her savings to open their first Hauz Khas outlet in August last year.

Dream on

“I wasn’t sure if it would work as people were not venturing out much. But the page had 46k followers then, which gave me hope,” she recalls. They continued their online sales too. Soon, they had enough to open another store in March 2022, and will launch their third outlet in GK in September.

“Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour. People don’t understand that big brands cater to fast fashion,” she says.

Affordability is also something that worked in their favour, Astha adds. “We have clothes starting at ₹399. That’s another advantage in thrifting,” concludes Astha, whose online thrifting will financially fuel her own line of unisex clothes, aimed at gender fluidity.

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2022

