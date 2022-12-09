Social Media Star of The Week: Bharat Gupta

Bharat Gupta, 34, has been part of the fashion industry for years, as a stylist and a writer. Not only did he style Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, but he’s also part of the jury of HT Brunch’s annual list of top models.

So, when Bharat noticed that not even one model was spotted at the recent Anna Wintour Forces of Fashion event, he posted about models not getting their dues. “This, when models are the first people to bring clothes to buyers or people’s eye. They play an essential role for designers but they get the least credit,” says Bharat.

Gaga over Bollywood

“Internationally, fashion magazine covers feature models. But in India, any form of the arts eventually boils down to Bollywood because of its popularity. What’s frustrating is that we found space for Bollywood celebrities and now, content creators, but we haven’t found space for models,” he says.

When Bharat noticed that not even one model was spotted at the Anna Wintour Forces of Fashion event, he posted (above) about models not getting their dues

For example, he says, at a fashion show, 20 models get a small changing space backstage, but if a Bollywood star is also modelling, she or he gets a changing room or vanity van.

#ThrowBackTo

Remember Milind Soman wrapped up in a snake in the 1990s? He was a model, not an actor, then. The ’90s actually had a small batch of prominent models, unlike today. “Not too many were people venturing into it then. There were Sheetal Mallar, Nayanika Chatterjee, Sonalika Sahay and Lakshmi Rana. Then, Ujjwala Raut walked for Victoria’s Secret! So, models haven’t faced the taboo of dark skin and essentially have been changing the face of fashion long before social media started talking about inclusivity,” Bharat says.

Models are an important part of the fashion world. “The word ‘model’ literally means ‘standard’. They are human beings who come in a standard size for the designer’s ease of creation. The designer isn’t saying that the outfit isn’t available for other body types,” Bharat states.

Modelling also happens to be one of those rare professions in which women are paid better than men. “Modelling works in a parallel universe, with more equality and less judgement,” he signs off.

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

