Social Media Star Of The Week: Jitendra Sharma

As someone who has been vocal about cases of animal abuse and domestic violence, and has people DM-ing him details of various atrocities, content creator Jitendra Sharma couldn’t help but post the video of Ayesha getting beaten up by her husband for something as trivial as lighting the candle on a cake earlier than he had ordered her to.

Though the video was four years old, and the survivor, Ayesha, had already released a statement and even divorced the man, the video had never gone public. Which is not a first for domestic violence incidents in India, and even worldwide.

Between April and May 2020, according to multiple reports, the National Commission for Women (NCW) received 3,027 complaints across 22 categories of crimes against women, of which 1,428 (47.2%) were cases of domestic violence and intimate partner violence.

Reputation repercussion

“About 90 to 99 per cent of domestic violence survivors can’t come out in public as they fear victim shaming and blaming. Ironically, they fear their family’s reputation will be tainted,” says Jitendra. “But for those thinking ‘log kya kahenge’, just know that that these ‘log’ are maximum 20 to 30 people.”

A still from the video Jitendra put up

Ayesha is currently fighting a financially-draining, long legal battle, but is thankful that the truth is out. The perpetrator has pressed charges against Ayesha’s brother, while he himself was booked and bailed out of jail within two or three hours. “The legal tactic is to keep her occupied,” says Jitendra. Ayesha has custody of their son.

The next gen

In the viral video, the kid, like his father, hits Ayesha. But the kid is not to be blamed, says Jitendra. “A kid will either learn from his father or be the complete opposite. In some cases, kids try to stop their fathers from hitting their mothers,” he says. The way forward is not just to impart proper education to the younger generation (Ayesha’s ex-husband is an IT engineer), but also ensure that children have a strong moral foundation, he says.

Will circulating such videos on social media encourage other people to report such incidents?

“There’s a slight chance. But the real issue remains. And when kids are involved, they tend to stay silent,” says Jitendra.

On her own feet

What will help? An institute where domestic abuse survivors can learn a skill that enables them to earn, says Jitendra. “Citizens should also step in when such incidents unravel in front of them. The local police must return on a regular basis to check up on homes where domestic abuse has taken place. If they can come so often for address verification for passports, they can do the same for safety.”

From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022

