Sohrab Khushrushahi: Social anxiety at the gym?

Not a social outing

I face severe social anxiety when I head to the gym?

—Mansi, via email

I totally understand the social anxiety part and wish it wasn’t the case. Stop comparing yourself and your journey to someone else in the gym, to begin with. Everyone is a beginner at some stage in their life and that’s what you need to accept. Get your basics right—get a good coach to help you structure your workouts so that you focus on the right things and not wasting time in the gym. I used to suffer from similar social anxiety when I first went to a gym, I just plugged in my ear phones and went about doing my business. It helped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch