Spectator by Seema Goswami: Make a clean getaway

I have never understood the proclivity of some people to buy second homes – either in the mountains or by the beach – to holiday in every year. I can understand the appeal of familiarity to some extent, but the idea of spending every summer/winter in just one place seems a bit limiting to me. When the world is full of so many exciting destinations just waiting to be enjoyed, why would you return to the same place again and again (even if you did have a house in that location)?

The summer house from The Perfect Couple is gorgeous. But why vacation in the same spot year after year? (NETFLIX)