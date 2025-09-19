Spectator by Seema Goswami: Peace of the skyline

Last week I visited Mumbai after an absolute age to attend an exhibition dedicated to the pottery of my late mother-in-law, Vimoo Sanghvi, one of the leading ceramic artists of her time. As I circulated among the guests, I came upon a journalistic acquaintance who I hadn’t seen in ages. We had barely exchanged pleasantries when she went off into a diatribe about how much she hated Delhi. “It’s such a jenani city,” she sniffed. Every city has its charms. For Delhi, it’s the cultural hubs and street food. (ADOBE STOCK.)

I was a bit bemused. Do you mean that it has a feminine energy, I asked. Oh no, she responded, “it’s just so aunty, if you know what I mean.”

Honestly, I had no idea what it meant except that it wasn’t supposed to be complimentary. So, I just laughed and responded, “Well, you know, I am happy to answer to ‘aunty’ any time.”

But as I withdrew from that conversation, I began to think about why people in Mumbai are so keen to diss Delhi whenever they meet someone from there. I can understand that many Mumbaikars prefer their city to almost anywhere else in India. But what purpose is served by telling visiting Delhi residents that the city they come from is a bit rubbish? You may well think that Delhi is a hellhole, but what does expressing this opinion achieve?

Do you want the Delhi dweller to feel bad about his or her life choices? Do you want to establish your superiority as a Mumbaikar? Are you trying to head off criticism of your own city? Or do you simply have a chip on your shoulder that you can’t help but use to batter another city’s reputation?

I really don’t know what all this is about. But I have encountered this kind of Delhi bashing at so many social events in Mumbai over the years that I have learnt to just smile and move on. Hate Delhi? Knock yourself out. As for me, I couldn’t give a monkey’s. That, at least, is my attitude.

There is so much to appreciate about Mumbai too, such as its stunning coastline. (ADOBE STOCK)

While I can’t fathom why people in Mumbai have such visceral responses to Delhi, I do wish that they would try and look for the best in the cities they visit, rather than search for the worst bits. I try to do that as much as possible.

Instead of complaining incessantly about the traffic in Bengaluru, I try to focus on the beautiful parks in the city. Rather than lament the dreariness of some Kolkata suburbs, I spend time in such attractions as the Strand and the Botanical Garden. Instead of kvetching about mid-town congestion in Mumbai, I try to concentrate on the majestic beauty of the sea.

Maybe that’s a strategy that visitors from Mumbai to Delhi could try. Instead of complaining about how horrid the capital is, how snobby the people are, they could spend some time enjoying what Delhi has to offer.

And it does offer a lot: Beautiful monuments that you can get lost in; wide, tree-lined avenues that lead to stunning parks that dot the city; world-class museums that offer a glimpse into everything from the Indus Valley Civilisation to modern figurative art; bustling restaurants hubs that offer cuisines from across the world; and more.

What’s a little ‘aunty’ energy — whatever that might mean — compared to all that?

From HT Brunch, September 20, 2025

