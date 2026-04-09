Spectator by Seema Goswami: The greatest turn-ons

That started me thinking of the purchases that have the ability to completely transform your life, in both big ways and small. And thinking back over the last decade, I realised these are the principal ones that have made a difference in mine.

I know that book snobs will excoriate me for this, but I have to admit that investing in a Kindle changed my life. No longer did I have to weigh down my suitcase with heavy books when I travelled. Nor did I have to wait until I went abroad to buy some of my favourite titles. And most important of all, I could read easily no matter how low the light. Since those early days, I have moved on from the physical Kindle to the app on my phone and iPad, and it has been a complete game changer as well.

The Dyson Airwrap. I thought long and hard before making this purchase, being deterred by the high cost. But I finally bit the bullet during the pandemic, when going for a blow-out to the hairdresser was no longer an option. And six years later, that investment has more than paid off. I no longer need the services of a hairstylist, no matter where in the world I am (yes, my Airwrap has a permanent spot in my suitcase). And, if some of my more critical friends are to be believed, the Dyson does a better job with my curls than any hair salon. (And no, this is not a paid post!)

The water flosser I have always been a reluctant flosser. I am happy to brush my teeth multiple times a day but flossing is something I have always seen as something of a palaver. That was, however, before my dentist recommended using a water flosser. I bought one with minimal expectations and had buyer’s regret the first time I used it and the water went everywhere. But after a couple of days practice in the shower (don’t ask!) I finally got the hang of it. And since then, I have never looked back – and my teeth have never looked better.