Spectator by Seema Goswami: The long and winding road

It was the lockdown that first made me appreciate the romance of road trips. When flights shut down, my husband and I fell back on taking little mini-breaks to destinations that were within easy driving distance of Delhi. So, we ventured forth to Agra, Alwar, Jaipur and sundry other destinations in Rajasthan. Once flights began operating, we went a little further, taking flights to Chandigarh and Dehradun, and then driving up to various mountain resorts to escape from the heat of the plains.

But once the skies opened up, it was back to doing the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata or even Delhi-Bangalore routes. So, it was a bit of a revelation when we set off again on a road trip last month, driving from our home in Delhi to attend the Jaipur Literary Festival. In the intervening time I had quite forgotten how amazing it is to travel by road rather than plane. But this trip brought it all back.

So, what is so wonderful about road trips? Well, here in no particular order of importance, are just some elements that make it an absolute pleasure.

• Packing is a breeze when you are just piling things in the boot of your car. There is no worrying about staying within the luggage limits set by the airline. You can pack your liquids anywhere you like. Can’t decide between two pairs of shoes or two handbags? Bung them all in. You can make up your mind when you get dressed at your destination. What’s not to like?

• The part I hate most about air travel is going through security. First, you queue for half an hour in close proximity with people who think masks are chin guards. Then it’s time to take off your jacket; remove your shoes and belt; take your laptop out of the case; put your phones in the tray. And even after all that, your bag will still be put through the X-ray once again because you neglected to take out your house keys or your spectacles. Well, you don’t have to worry about any of that if you are heading out on the road in your car; and that alone makes it worth it.

• Best of all is the flexibility that road trips allow. You can set out at any time you like. If you are a morning person, you can get up at the crack of dawn and power through to your destination before traffic hits its peak. If you are a late riser, you can have nice leisurely breakfast and then set out with a packed lunch that you can eat on the road. Or alternatively, you can plan your journey such that you hit your favourite dhaba at a time when you’re feeling the most peckish. You can drive through in one concerted spurt if you so wish. Or you can take frequent breaks to stretch your legs, enjoy a particularly scenic spot, or use the facilities at a motel or restaurant along the way.

• If you are travelling with your spouse or family, this is probably the biggest chunk of uninterrupted time you will get together. Use it to have meaningful conversations that you have postponed because of lack of time. Or spend it playing silly games like I Spy with your children. Or put together a playlist for your trip and sing along as your favourite music powers you on. Or simply use this time to decompress from the stresses of your everyday life by gazing idly out of the window. This is your time to use as you see fit.

• But more than anything else, a road trip spells ‘Adventure’. The possibilities are endless when you set out on the road. You can discover a brilliant new ‘Maggi stop’ as you wind your way up the hills. You can stop by a small stall on the roadside and stumble upon the best achar you have ever tasted. You can suddenly come upon a valley of flowers that looks like Monet painted it on a good day. You can find yourself in the midst of mustard fields that demand that you run through them à la Dilwale Dulhaniye Le Jayenge. When you are on the road, life is yours for the taking. Just seize the moment.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

