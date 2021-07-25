Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The un-EV EV!

It’s the most un-EV of EVs if such a thing is possible. But that’s what the Audi e-tron 55 sportback sets out to be. Audi’s thinking is that electric cars should be as ‘normal’ as possible and to that end it has given the e-tron, the company’s first full-fledged, all-electric car, a shot of practicality. And that practicality goes beyond the car, which we’ll come to in a bit.

For starters, every e-tron owner is given an 11kW wall box fast charger, the fastest in the industry. It takes just five hours to charge the e-tron from zero to 100 per cent. In addition, you get a portable (but slower) charger which you can plug in anywhere.

To further alleviate worries, Audi is offering e-tron customers a comprehensive service plan available for either four years or five years that covers the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes and suspension, along with an extended warranty. A standard warranty of two years and a high voltage battery warranty of eight years or 1,60,000 km, whichever is earlier, will also give comfort to owners who can further opt for an extended warranty of 2+2 years or 2+3 years. Audi India is also offering a buyback option which is said to be best-in-class. Also thrown in is a complimentary five-year roadside assistance to further cement confidence in the e-tron. Looking at all the ownership packages, you are tempted to buy the e-tron just for the peace-of-mind it offers!

As mainstream as it can get

The e-tron’s styling too doesn’t scream ‘electric’ and the design is more conventional. Again, this is intentional to make buyers feel that this all-electric SUV can be just as mainstream as the one with an engine. However, you won’t confuse the e-tron for anything other than an Audi. The hexagonal grille and clean and uncluttered lines give it an unmistakable family look whilst the stylish headlamps and striking 20-inch alloy wheels add a bit of oomph to the design. Uniquely, the e-tron gets two charging sockets, one on each side of the car.

The e-tron’s interior is similar to other Audi SUVs which is no bad thing. Fit and finish is top notch and there’s not a single low quality bit in the cabin. This is the age of screens and you get three of them in the e-tron, two in the centre console and Audi’s ‘virtual cockpit’ a full-digital instrument cluster, which is one of the best units around when it comes to ease of use. The screen menus are easy to navigate through and if anything are a little short on data.

The vehicle comes with the fastest charger in the industry along with a portable one

There’s no compromise on comfort though, and the seats both in the front and rear are just brilliant with lots of underthigh support and a nice upright seating position. Underscoring its practical credentials is the large-ish boot, but the loading lip is quite high so you have to haul your bags inside like a weight lifter.

Torque about it

The e-tron 55 draws power from a 95kWh battery pack which powers two motors, one each for the front and rear wheels. Yes, this is a ‘quattro’ four-wheel-drive which makes the most of slippery conditions. In its sportiest setting, the e-tron generates 408hp and 360hp in the lesser driving modes, which is more than what you’ll really need.

Being an EV, torque is served right from the get-go. Acceleration is stronger than you expect and you’re always the first off the traffic lights. A mere flex of your right foot is enough to rocket past traffic and it’s this instant response that makes the e-tron a joy to drive. Interestingly, the e-tron plays a whirring-like sound through external speakers to alert pedestrians, who wouldn’t otherwise hear it coming. Riding on air springs, the e-tron soaks up road shocks very competently and you can even raise the height to coast over large speedbreakers.

With a real world range between 320 and 360km, the e-tron makes for a good everyday car which is exactly what Audi wants it to be. It may not look as radical as other EVs but it’s designed to convince EV buyers that this be a safe step into the EV world and not an unknown leap.

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

