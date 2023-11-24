close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Take Twinkle Khanna’s word for it

Take Twinkle Khanna’s word for it

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Nov 24, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna, fresh off a writing degree, out with a new book, and killing it at 49, offers 5 maxims for life. Sunshine, fractions, fitting in and sticking out - she’s got you sorted

“I’m on the brink of turning 50, so it was either a tummy tuck or a Masters degree. The Master’s was cheaper!” Twinkle Khanna, almost 49, has mastered many things in life – being a bestselling author, a widely read columnist, a high-end interior designer, a film producer, an actor, a wife and a devoted mother of two. This year, she earned her Masters degree in Creative & Life Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London. She aced it too, with an Exceptional Distinction for her dissertation, and she got longlisted for the prestigious Pat Kavanaugh prize, which recognises excellent MA students. Say hello to TK 2.0. Or is it 6.0?

Twinkle Khanna has figured out the key to good storytelling: Write from the heart, edit from the head.
Twinkle Khanna has figured out the key to good storytelling: Write from the heart, edit from the head.
Last year, Khanna moved to London to earn her Masters degree in Creative & Life Writing. (instagram/twniklerkhanna)
Last year, Khanna moved to London to earn her Masters degree in Creative & Life Writing. (instagram/twniklerkhanna)

“Only extremely dumb people feel they know everything,” Khanna says. “Smart people know that they can never know enough and need to keep learning.”

Once older folks figure something out, they excel at it faster than when they were young, Khanna says. (HT Archives)
Once older folks figure something out, they excel at it faster than when they were young, Khanna says. (HT Archives)

She’s figured out the key to good storytelling: write from the heart, edit from the head. “Writing the first draft is trauma, because I just regurgitate my thoughts on paper!” Khanna says. “But editing can be therapeutic. I edit until every word that makes the final cut has excellent reason to be there.”

Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, is a stark departure from her usual light, frothy and entertaining stories we’ve read in her previous books.
Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, is a stark departure from her usual light, frothy and entertaining stories we’ve read in her previous books.

Lesson 4: It pays to be a misfit

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out