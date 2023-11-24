Take Twinkle Khanna’s word for it

“I’m on the brink of turning 50, so it was either a tummy tuck or a Masters degree. The Master’s was cheaper!” Twinkle Khanna, almost 49, has mastered many things in life – being a bestselling author, a widely read columnist, a high-end interior designer, a film producer, an actor, a wife and a devoted mother of two. This year, she earned her Masters degree in Creative & Life Writing from Goldsmiths, University of London. She aced it too, with an Exceptional Distinction for her dissertation, and she got longlisted for the prestigious Pat Kavanaugh prize, which recognises excellent MA students. Say hello to TK 2.0. Or is it 6.0? Twinkle Khanna has figured out the key to good storytelling: Write from the heart, edit from the head.

Last year, Khanna moved to London to earn her Masters degree in Creative & Life Writing. (instagram/twniklerkhanna)

“Only extremely dumb people feel they know everything,” Khanna says. “Smart people know that they can never know enough and need to keep learning.”

Once older folks figure something out, they excel at it faster than when they were young, Khanna says. (HT Archives)

She’s figured out the key to good storytelling: write from the heart, edit from the head. “Writing the first draft is trauma, because I just regurgitate my thoughts on paper!” Khanna says. “But editing can be therapeutic. I edit until every word that makes the final cut has excellent reason to be there.”

Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, is a stark departure from her usual light, frothy and entertaining stories we’ve read in her previous books.

Lesson 4: It pays to be a misfit