How to build a capsule wardrobe for Indianwear

The Dutch do it best. They’ve mastered the art of the capsule wardrobe: 25 or so items, mostly black and neutrals, high-quality, impeccably tailored and designed to mix and match to create more looks with less. The French version adds a little bit of colour – the occasional print, a bright accessory – but is more expensive. The Japanese have their own spin: A set number of separates, softer colours, casual wear, oversized fits. American working women, taking their cue from designer Donna Karan’s 1985 collection, 7 Easy Pieces, have found solace in basic blue jeans, white T shirts and wrap dresses.

The Dutch have mastered the art of the capsule wardrobe: 25 or so items, mostly black and neutrals, high-quality, impeccably tailored and designed to mix and match to create more looks with less. (Shutterstock)

Could a minimalist wardrobe really work in India, where more is more, and gold is a permanent part of the palette? Style conscious folks (and those looking to tread lightly on the planet) have been experimenting with the idea. Stylists Divyak D’Souza, Edward Lalrempuia, and fashion designer Payal Asnani break down the essentials for an Indian capsule wardrobe.

The killer chiffon sari. It tops D’Souza’s list. “In warmer months, wear it with a lighter blouse. In winter, layer it. For a festive event, pair it with a sequinned blouse,” he says. Lalrempuia and Asnani vote for the sari too. Invest in a cocktail drape, so it can be paired with a skirt or a pantsuit, extending its use.

The wrap top. An angrakha top fits most body types and will accommodate a change in body size, says D’Souza. “It has a nice movement to it too,” he says. Established designers such as Abraham and Thakore and Rajesh Pratap Singh make classic styles that will look good for ages. Get one in matka silk or fine muslin if you want to dress it up. Pair a linen one with jeans for a casual look.

The desi pantsuit. Stand out in a sea of pinstripe and houndstooth with trousers and a jacket made from Indian handlooms and silks. The blazer, paired with a dress, shorts, or a kurti is a look in itself. The pants set off a white blouse. Together, with jewellery, they’re ready for the spotlight. Get one tailored or pick from designers such as Payal Khandwala, Kshitij Jalori or Suket Dhir, suggests D’Souza.

The elevated white kurta. Instead of 20 boring ones that look the same after a while, invest in just one or two that are better crafted, with finer silk and delicate white embroidery. Choose from stark white or off white – one that will look good with relaxed trousers and flats, as well as cigarette pants and heels. “You can also pair it with a nice jacket for a more formal look,” says Asnani.

Get a steal-the-show dupatta, like this one by Tarun Tahiliani, a length of fabric that serves as both a cover-up and an accessory. (@TarunTahiliani)

The steal-the-show dupatta. It’s just a length of fabric, but it serves as both a cover-up and an accessory, so get one that pays attention to detail, says D’Souza. Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi and Anjul Bhandari make dressy styles that are good investments. Pick from mustard, olive green or rust – they pair well with a salwar-suit, lehenga or the white kurta.

The perfect-fit kurta set. Crisp tailoring is a bigger power move than an expensive ill-fitting label. “It’s the small details that sets it apart from say, a Fabindia ensemble,” says D’Souza. Slim-fit cigarette pants, a kurta with a collar, a couple of buttons and a pocket sewn in are perfect for a formal meeting. It’s also easy to break up the set. You can wear the pants with a T-shirt or the kurta with jeans.

The classic tan sandal. It gets the vote from all three stylists. “But not Kolhapuri or Amritsari juttis,” warns D’Souza. Get a more modern style that you can wear to more than just a traditional event. Lalrempuia also recommends a more modern classic: White leather sneakers. “It adds a luxurious touch and is easier to maintain than white Converse shoes.” Pair them with denims, dresses and even shorts and suits.

The carry all. Lalrempuia recommends getting a small tote bag with detachable straps, allowing it to be worn as a sling or a cross body bag to work or casual events or as a clutch for a more formal party.

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2023

