It’s old, it’s trending, it’s not vintage. Make way for archive fashion

It’s like a treasure hunt, but for designer gear. Stylish folks in the know are currently obsessing over archive fashion – designer clothes, shows and accessories that hold some kind of historic value or carry a compelling story. Think of Vidya Balan’s saris, designed by Sabyasachi, that shone at Cannes in 2013. Or Deepika Padukone promoting Chennai Express in bridal-gown saris designed by Sonaakshi Raaj in the same year.It could also be an item that simply embodies the spirit of its time, such as a VJ’s low-rise, sand-blasted, Levis denims, worn to a turn-of-the-millennium party. Lily-Rose Depp’s 1992 Chanel dress at the 2019 Met Gala was made famous by Naomi Campbell.

Rihanna was spotted wearing these 1999 Tom Ford for Gucci jeans and hat to a Los Angeles bookstore recently.

Find a focus. Pick an era and style, and educate yourself on the fashion pieces and designers that were most trendy then. These could belong to a specific year or collection or be related to pop culture in some way (as with concert T-shirts). Then begin your search for those items. Old magazines, YouTube clips of runway shows from years past, books and blog posts that describe a designer’s evolution, or simply comparing ‘it’ bags over the decades are good starting points. Vidya Balan’s saris designed by Sabyasachi shone at Cannes in 2013, and are high on the list of archival collectibles.

Longkumer’s most memorable archive piece is a Burberry trench coat, which she scored for a few thousand rupees from a thrift market in Kohima. “The detailing of the buckles, the inner detachable layer with the iconic Burberry tartan check and the vintage label all spoke to me,” she says. “It was a match made in heaven as it was also the perfect size. It’s one of my most prized possessions!”