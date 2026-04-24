The Brunch round-up for April 25: The week and how it made us feel

Receiving visitors. When Bridgerton S1 came out, the internet broke out in hot sweats over Regé-Jean Page: Duke, rake, main love interest. Then, they hated him for quitting the series to chase a solo career. Now, they have mixed feelings about his romcom, You, Me & Tuscany. It feels blah. We salute the risk, Regé-Jean. That show with corsets was more liberating than this.

You, Me & Tuscany feels blah, but we salute Regé-Jean Page for taking the risk.

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The kids are now saying “You the birthday” to describe someone who’s the life of the party. Umm... (ADOBE STOCK)

Scrolling past this. Look, we grudgingly accepted “skibidi toilet”. We tried to understand “6-7”. But we’re drawing the line at “You the birthday”. It’s the new Gen Alpha way of saying you’re the main character, basically the life of the party. Sigh. We didn’t think kids would be THIS hard to understand.

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Oklahoma principal Kirk Moore was chosen as prom king for disarming a school shooter. (X/@DUDEPOSTINGWS)

{{^usCountry}} Captaining Kirk. Here’s a plot twist for high-school movies. In Oklahoma, students voted their principal, Kirk Moore, prom king. A few weeks earlier, he had tackled and disarmed a shooter, saving his students. They played Nickelback’s Hero as they crowned him. This is the season finale energy we’re cheering for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Captaining Kirk. Here’s a plot twist for high-school movies. In Oklahoma, students voted their principal, Kirk Moore, prom king. A few weeks earlier, he had tackled and disarmed a shooter, saving his students. They played Nickelback’s Hero as they crowned him. This is the season finale energy we’re cheering for. {{/usCountry}}

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Derrick Downey Jr created an app that records vertical and horizontal videos at the same time. (INSTAGRAM/@DERRICKDOWNEYJR)

Hitting record. LA-based squirrel rescuer Derrick Downey Jr contains multitudes. His app, Dual Shot Recorder, lets you record video in both vertical and horizontal format simultaneously. It’s the update we’re kinda mad we didn’t think of before. Content creators’ lives were changed today. Thank you, DDJ.

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Brands are trying to bring bartering back. Let’s make this a thing. (ADOBE STOCK)

Up for a swap. Who cares how much money you have? Our feeds are full of brands that claim to accept an artwork you’ve made, a performance, even old wineglasses as payment. “Let’s bring back bartering” is their slogan. NYC apocaplyse-ready outfitter Oldhafer is doing it, as is Berlin street artist Leiti and Berlin designer Yura Zai. Indian brands that copy the West, would you dare?

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In China, dating app users are adding silly personality-test scores to their profiles. We’re in. (ADOBE STOCK)

Taking a test. You’ve seen people add personality-test scores (INTJ, ENFP…) to their dating profiles. In China, users have had enough. They’re switching the usual personality types (The Debater, The Architect) for silly ones such as Yóuwù (Enchanting Creature) and Málou (Monkey-like Existence). Honestly, it’s got as much chance of matching us with someone good.

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Lena Dunham (the creator of HBO’s Girls) released a messy memoir. Was the show based on real events?

Being Girls girls. Who can forget the chokehold HBO’s Girls had on us 14 years ago? That show polarised Millennials, Gen Zs, critics and, well, girls. Then, creator Lena Dunham disappeared, got married and moved to the UK. She’s back with a memoir – of course it’s messy and shocking. She admits to cheating on Jack Antonoff, and being bullied by Adam Driver. Wait, was Girls non-fiction after all?

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Why are the character names in the new Hunger Games movie so weird? Who names their kid Proserpina?

Getting hungry. We’re lapping up whatever crumbs the new Hunger Games movie is giving us. Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket? Phenomenal. But what is going on with the characters’ names: Glimmer? Proserpina Trinket? Who names their kid Proserpina? Imagine that name announced at the Reaping. There will be laughter before the revolution.

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From HT Brunch, April 25, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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