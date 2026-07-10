The Brunch round-up for July 11: The week and how it made us feel

So humbled. Las Vegas has named a street after Bruno Mars, and nobody’s prouder than Daddy Mars. The singer read out his father’s text: “My loving son, I know you don’t like advice, but getting a street named after you is a monumental moment. Both God and people love humility, so be humble. And tell your fans, it’s their street. And you’re so honoured.” That’s healthy masculinity, and more real than an Oscar speech. Raja betas could never.

Las Vegas has named a street after Bruno Mars, and nobody’s prouder than his dad. Awww. (INSTAGRAM/@BRUNOMARS)

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Creator Vince Luca, from Delft in the Netherlands, is on a quest to find real diamonds on the street. (INSTAGRAM/@UNTIL.FOUND0)

Getting clarity. The chances of finding a diamond on the road are low, but never zero. Ask Vince Luca, from Delft in the Netherlands, who records his found objects on @Until.Found0. On Day 139, he found a gold pendant inlaid with 21 diamonds, which felt like a personal victory to his 247K followers. Luca’s online archive catalogues every little find: Charms, buttons, beads, coins. And now carats.

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A study in Nature says that American conservatives are dying at higher rates than liberals. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

{{^usCountry}} Seeing red. Trigger warning for vaccine deniers. A study in Nature says that American conservatives are dying at higher rates than liberals. It’s not surprising. They distrust science and medicine. They hate change, now they won’t be around to see it. Isn’t this what they’ve always wanted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeing red. Trigger warning for vaccine deniers. A study in Nature says that American conservatives are dying at higher rates than liberals. It’s not surprising. They distrust science and medicine. They hate change, now they won’t be around to see it. Isn’t this what they’ve always wanted? {{/usCountry}}

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UbTech’s companionship humanoids could pass off as humans. New Wattpad genre unlocked. (YOUTUBE/@UBTECHROBOTICS)

Sensing a plot. Good news for Wattpad writers and webtoon artists. UbTech’s new companionship humanoids look so real, they could pass off as humans. The bots have chiselled jaws, silky hair and realistic skin, even pores and blood vessels. You know the new lot of romance novels is going to be crazy. Can’t wait for all the YN x Robot love stories.

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In China, the dreamcore aesthetic of the ’90s and early ’00s is trending. (AESTHETICS WIKI)

Getting flashbacks. Chinese Gen Zs are burnt out, stressed by their jobs and worried about the economy. So, the dreamcore aesthetic of the ’90s and early ’00s is trending: Blue-glass buildings, internet cafes, old-school shopping centres. It’s nostalgia young people everywhere can relate to. Who thought Gen Zs and Millennials could ever agree on something?

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Insta user @Builders.Mu’s Thar detector warns you if the car is near, so you can get out of the way. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Driving away. OK, everyone hates the Thar (except its users). The high-beams are blinding, the SUV swerves without warning, there’s always trouble. Give thanks to Insta user @Builders.Mu’s Thar detector. The AI gadget spots the car before you do, buying you a few precious seconds to move aside. Not all heroes wear capes.

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Airport divorce is when a couple temporarily parts ways right after security and bag drop. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Flying solo. New relationship trend alert! Airport divorce is when a couple temporarily parts ways right after security and bag drop. One browses duty-free, the other guards the gate – so each person lives out their own airport ritual. Why not let this divorce happen earlier? Set separate alarms. Take different cabs. Carry your own passport, please! Because nothing tests a relationship quite like catching a flight.

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Filmmakers Jeff Thomas and Kimberly Lupini say they’ve cracked the Black Dahlia murder case. (WIKIPEDIA)

Getting closure. The Black Dahlia murder case, which inspired the Scarlett Johansson movie, may be finally cracked after 80 years. It wasn’t LAPD, but filmmakers Jeff Thomas and Kimberly Lupini who did it. They spent years digging through old case files, even tracking down the son of an OG detective for their docuseries Deconstructing Dahlia. We have to watch it now to see if the evidence holds up.

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From HT Brunch, July 11, 2026

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