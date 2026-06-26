The Brunch round-up for June 27: The week and how it made us feel

Counting down. It’s been 84 years… GTA VI was originally announced with a 2013 date, but will finally drive in on November 19, 2026. Pre-orders have started. The setting: Leonida, a more lawless version of Florida. The thieves: Romantic duo Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The game finally features a playable woman! We won’t believe it until we see it.

GTA VI will finally release on November 19. This time, it also features a playable woman.

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Sweden is voting to ban marriage between first cousins. What, exactly, was happening up there? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Scandi-lised. Sweden just voted to ban marriage between first cousins, half-siblings and other close relatives. What exactly was happening up there that lawmakers felt the need to put this in writing? A zest for incest? Magnus, blink twice if you need help.

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Enola Holmes, Watson, Young Sherlock and now Moriarty – we can’t keep up with the Sherlock-verse.

{{^usCountry}} Spinning off. 22B or not 22B? That is the question. The third Enola Holmes movie is out in July. The medical detective drama, Watson, wrapped in May after two seasons. Hero Fiennes Tiffin played Young Sherlock in March. Now, a new series, Moriarty, will show Sherlock’s nemesis taking on a rival criminal faction. This is all too much Holmeswork. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spinning off. 22B or not 22B? That is the question. The third Enola Holmes movie is out in July. The medical detective drama, Watson, wrapped in May after two seasons. Hero Fiennes Tiffin played Young Sherlock in March. Now, a new series, Moriarty, will show Sherlock’s nemesis taking on a rival criminal faction. This is all too much Holmeswork. {{/usCountry}}

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The Scots are drinking Boston dry during the FIFA World Cup. Someone hide the whisky. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Getting tipsy. The Scots know how to party. Boston is finding this out the hard way. With thousands of Scottish fans in the city for the World Cup, bars and liquor stores are running out of beer. Emergency deliveries have been called in from the homeland. Sober Gen Z are relieved that it’s not their problem.

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Peter Cat Recording Co just did a free concert at the San Francisco International Airport. (INSTAGRAM/@PETERCATRECORDINGCO)

Missing flights. Imagine heading to your flight gate, overpriced coffee in hand, only to discover your favourite band is playing a set there. Peter Cat Recording Co did it at the San Francisco International Airport. The gig was free for passengers. Forget sweaty concert halls and nosebleed seats, give us live music and a boarding pass.

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Ever wondered how crunchy a brick or soap would be? Insta creator @ClearPressure has the answers. (INSTAGRAM/@CLEARPRESSURE)

Taking bites. We’re divided by race, but united by our curiosity about what random objects – bricks, chalk, soap, play dough, bath bombs – taste like. Insta creator @ClearPressure is profiting off these cravings. The account shows a pair of fake teeth biting satisfyingly into everything you’ve been tempted to munch on, even “crunchy lightbulbs” and pinecones. New ASMR unlocked.

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A movie about the Louvre heist is coming. Respectfully, this is a job for Benoit Blanc.

Triggering alarms. The people demanded a Louvre heist movie. They’re getting one. A Paris production company is producing a film based on the book, A Grab at the Louvre, which breathlessly recaps the 2025 robbery. Cool, cool. But why wasn’t detective Benoit Blanc signed on? This fits right into his class-clash caseload.

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The Most Dangerous Games is a MrBeast X James Patterson book collab that no one asked for.

Hungry for less. The next literary red flag is The Most Dangerous Games, a collab between YouTuber MrBeast and author James Patterson. The novel, out September, is about 100 contestants competing in a dystopian challenge to save humanity – and to win one billion dollars, obv. Somebody should tell them that The Hunger Games already exists.

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From HT Brunch, June 27, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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