Eat, crave, love: How to suss out a fraud diet, even if it’s going viral

The scariest part about the recent death of 39-year-old vegan raw-food influencer Zhanna Samsonova, isn’t just that she died of starvation and exhaustion brought on by her diet. It’s that years of eating only fruits, seeds, smoothies and juices (she often didn’t drink water for days) had made her steadily drop weight, lose muscle tone and look skeletal. She actually believed that she was doing the right thing for her body until the end.

Watch what you eat, by all means. But extreme meal plans can do so much harm, their toll on the body is dangerous and irreversible. Mumbai-based certified nutritionist Shweta Shah, who has worked with cricketer Rishab Pant and actor Katrina Kaif, and founded the health platform EatFit24/7, offers help on how to suss out a bad diet, no matter how viral it’s going.

Check the source. Content creators have a large following. That doesn’t mean they’re scientists, or qualified to give health advice. “Gauge any trending diet for how it works within established principles of balanced eating” says Shah. “A diet that focuses on what’s locally available is better than one that spotlights a single exotic ingredient. Meals that include a variety of raw and cooked foods are better than diets that give preference to only a limited set of items.” Have quinoa, by all means, but any diet that tells you that local grains are unhealthy sounds like a scam.

Look for personalisation. Steer clear of preset meal plans that show up on Insta Stories or someone’s quick links. What works for the lactose-intolerant fashion influencer or a once-underweight fitness freak may not work for you. A diet that forbids eating after 8pm sounds great for early rises, but is terrible news for anyone who works late and needs to fuel up. A diet should fit the person, not the other way around. “Distribute your meals evenly throughout the day to support metabolism, energy levels, and better sleep,” says Shah.

If your weight is yo-yoing, if there are mood swings, fatigue or irritability, it means the diet isn’t working.

Watch out for the demons. Any diet plan that cuts out an entire food group (sugar, dairy, flour) when there are no allergies or intolerances will cause problems. It will eventually lead to nutrient deficiencies, and worsen gut health. “Follow a nutrient-rich diet that includes a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and essential nutrients, unless a specific intolerance or allergy exists,” says Shah.

Don’t fast for too long. Intermittent fasting, or spacing out your meals can improve insulin sensitivity and manage weight. But a body that is starved of nutrition for too long, too often, will revolt in dangerous ways. Shah says that prolonged fasting can lead to hormonal imbalances, delayed periods in women, nutrient deficiencies and fatigue. It also requires precise and careful planning or it will do more harm than good.

Flush the juices out. A diet that substitutes juices (even fresh fruit juices with pulp) for real food will cause weightloss in the short term but health complications eventually. Juices deliver a high dose of vitamins but they lack essential nutrients such as fiber and protein. They also cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, Shah says.

Weigh the options. Planning a balanced meal, in reasonable portions is not rocket science. Don’t follow a diet that calls for weighing every helping of chicken or salmon, and every serving of rice at every meal. It turns eating into a chore and triggers anxiety and worry, making body-image issues worse. “It’s healthier to focus on eating what you want to while being mindful about it. Savour your food and nourish your body without fixating on precise measurements,” says Shah.

Don’t follow a diet that calls for weighing every helping at every meal. It turns eating into a chore. (Shutterstock)

Keep score. If a diet is not working out, there will be obvious signs. It will seem like a drag, for one. You’ll keep looking for ways to cheat. Over time, if your weight keeps yo-yoing, if there are mood swings, fatigue or irritability, it’s probably because the diet isn’t doing its job. Remember that no celebrity, however glowing their endorsement, will personally rescue you from a diet gone wrong.

From HT Brunch, August 26, 2023

