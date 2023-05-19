Get to know... Amit Sial
Filmmaker waiting for release of Tikdam, listens to Otis Taylor, Rage Against the Machine, Qala, orders ill-fitted jacket online, recommends India as travel destination.
Currently, I am: Waiting for my film, Tikdam, to release.
On my playlist: Otis Taylor, Rage Against the Machine, Qala.
Last thing I ordered online:An ill-fitted jacket.
The one place everyone should travel to is: India. It’s so beautiful.
A secret skill I have: I think I can sing.
App I check before going to bed: My bank account.
My favourite bad habit: Honesty.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self:You are right.
Today I’m craving: Mostly biryani or dal khichdi.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had:None whatsoever. My life is magic enough.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up:No school.
My most star-struck moment so far: When I realised my father is no less than a hero.
The best thing about fame: Love from people you’ve never met.
From HT Brunch, May 20, 2023
