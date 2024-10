The Ferrari 12Cilindri, or “12 cylinders” in Italian, is the latest grand tourer from the iconic Italian brand. It’s more than just a name; it’s a celebration of Ferrari’s most powerful engine, a naturally aspirated V12 that roars with 830 horsepower. It’s also a vehicle that bridges Ferrari’s rich heritage with modern luxury.

One look at the 12Cilindri and you can see the throwback to Ferrari’s iconic models of the 1970s.