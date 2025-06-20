Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Let’s do a reign check

The silent, dignified arrival of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been a hallmark of understated luxury. It’s a vehicle synonymous with serenity, where the cacophony of the outside world is shut out and passengers are cosseted in comfort. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance sweeps around bends with surprising stability.

Then, there’s the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance. This isn’t merely an S-Class; it’s what happens when the engineers of Mercedes’s performance division, AMG, are given free rein to infuse a flagship sedan with supercar DNA. Bearing the “63” badge, highlighted in red, is a signal that this 802hp limousine has shed its regal composure for something far more assertive, turning the traditionally rear-seat focused S-Class experience squarely onto the driver.

At its core, the S 63 E-Performance is a plug-in hybrid system taken to an extreme. The familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, formidable with its 612hp and 900Nm, is augmented by a rear-axle-mounted electric motor and a 13kWh battery, contributing an additional 190hp and 320Nm. The combined output is a staggering 802hp and a monumental 1,430Nm of torque.

Inside, the rear cabin is a luxurious space, offering ample legroom and massage functions.

Unleashing this power is almost surreal. Despite its considerable 2.5-tonne mass, the sensation under full acceleration is less about forward motion, and more akin to the vehicle warping the very asphalt beneath its tires. The 0-100kph sprint is dispatched in a mere 3.4 seconds, an astonishing feat for a car of this size and stature. Top speed is electronically limited to 250kph but with the optional Driver’s Pack, you can hit 290kph. Managing this colossal output involves a sophisticated dual-transmission setup: A Speedshift 9-speed MCT for the V8 and a separate 2-speed unit for the electric motor.

An AMG S-Class inherently grapples with two contrasting ideologies: Sportscar handling versus limousine comfort. The S 63 E-Performance leans decidedly towards the former. While it features adaptive air suspension, the ride is firm. When faced with a challenging road, however, the AMG pedigree shines through. The 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, complemented by 3-degree rear-wheel steering, endows this long-wheelbase sedan with surprising agility. It turns in keenly and maintains impressive stability through sweeping bends.

Yet, in tighter, more technical sections, the laws of physics and its 2.5-tonne mass ultimately assert themselves, limiting how much the handling tech can truly do. Ground clearance, too, demands vigilance over significant speedbumps, even with the air suspension’s raise function.

The central 12.8-inch touchscreen serves as the highly responsive control hub for every facet of the car.

Visually, the S 63 signals its intent with clarity. The distinctive Panamericana grille, aggressive bumper designs with large air dams, and the AMG logo replacing the traditional Mercedes-Benz star all contribute to a more muscular aesthetic.

Inside, carbon fibre, interwoven with a red thread, adorns the dashboard. The digital instrument cluster offers racier themes, while the central 12.8-inch touchscreen serves as the highly responsive control hub for every facet of the car.

Despite its driver-centric focus, the rear cabin remains a thoroughly luxurious space, offering ample legroom, massage functions, and independent entertainment screens.

Priced from ₹3.3 crore, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance occupies a curious niche. It possesses supercar-levels of power and combines it with the undeniable luxury of an S-Class. The S 63, then, is for the individual who demands both extremes – the ultimate in executive transport capabilities and the ability to rip through the fabric of time. It’s a statement, an indulgence, and ultimately, a purchase driven not by logic, but by the sheer joy it provides.

From HT Brunch, June 21, 2025

