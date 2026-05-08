Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Pro, and worth the V8

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro does 0-100kph in 3.2 seconds. It has 612hp, a quad-exhaust V8 that sounds like the apocalypse set to music, and a fixed carbon-fibre rear wing that tells the world exactly what it is: A performance car designed to put all your senses on alert. Everything else (forged 21-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes) is simply the price of admission. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro is a high-performance car with a long bonnet and tight tail. And it’s a price you’ll willingly pay once you hear that twin-turbo clearing its throat. The GT 63 Pro costs ₹3.65 crore. It’s not for the faint of heart or weak of wallet. This is the second-generation AMG GT, longer, heavier, more powerful. Mercedes has stretched it by 200mm, and 70mm of that length has gone into the wheelbase to expand the cabin. Fair enough. But it still gets an extra 27hp and 50Nm over that car’s already-brisk 585hp. Total count power and torque count is now a hefty 612hp and 850Nm. This is a high-performance car. Long bonnet, tight tail, Panamericana grille the size of a small billboard, carbon fibre everywhere. The peeled-back headlamps are an acquired taste, but the blister tail-lights are a cool touch.

The 11.9-inch touchscreen is slick and responsive, and the Burmester sound system is magnificent.

Inside, the 11.9-inch touchscreen is slick and responsive. The Burmester sound system is magnificent. But the cabin shares a touch too much DNA with lesser Mercedes models. The old GT had its controls arranged in a V, nodding to the engine. This one doesn’t. A small grouse, but noticeable. And then you drive it. What does it feel like to go from zero to 100kph in 3.2 seconds? Like being shoved very hard by someone with an enormous hand and then held there. The nine-speed gearbox is always in the right gear, and when you want one lower, it obliges instantly. But the real theatre is the sound. That quad-exhaust bark is deep and menacing at low speeds; ask for more and it builds to something genuinely spectacular. It pops and crackles when you lift off the throttle. This makes every tunnel worth the detour. In an era of creeping electrification, this V8 feels almost liberating. All-wheel drive and four-wheel steering make the GT 63 Pro more exploitable than its near-two-tonne kerb weight suggests. The AWD system’s drift mode, which sends all 612hp rearward, is either tremendous fun or a quick way to embarrass yourself. A Porsche 911 remains sharper and more precise, but the AMG has a scale and drama that the 911 simply doesn’t attempt.

The car has 612hp and a quad-exhaust V8.