“What I wear to bed? Nothing!” says David Miller

The cricketer talks about being comfortable in his own space, admiring MS Dhoni and not being able to resist butter chicken in an intimate chat
By Veenu Singh
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:27 AM IST
David Miller poses exclusively for this HT Brunch column (Abner Fernandes)

A flamboyant cricketer who is known for his destructive batting on the field, South Africa’s David Miller has developed a distinctive reputation for performing under pressure, which led him to being nicknamed Killer Miller. However, very few people get to see the other side of him, with his interests deep-rooted into the world of photography, music and cooking. A relatively shy personality, ‘Pup’ as referred to by his mates, also happens to own a coffee shop back home in Cape Town, and indulges in Indian food whenever he gets the chance. The exemplary left-hander was last seen in India during his time with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, a competition where he holds the record for scoring the third fastest hundred ever.

List three things no one knows about you?

1. My left foot is bigger than my right.

2. I love to eat chillies.

3. I’m comfortable in my own space.

If not a cricketer you would have been?

An architect.

An Indian cricketer you admire?

MS Dhoni.

And your favourite cricket ground is?

Newlands, Cape Town.

The theme song of your life would be?

Free Fallin’.

Your favourite Bollywood celebrity?

Preity Zinta.

A relationship rule you always follow?

Honesty.

Best way to handle trolls?

Block them.

An Indian food you can’t resist?

Butter chicken.

Bedside stories

A book you’re most likely to be caught reading in bed?

Mark Manson’s The Art of Not Giving A F*ck.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Check my phone.

Your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Eggs Benedict.

What do you wear to bed?

Nothing!

One thing that is always on your bedside table?

A bottle of water.

Tell us a dream you saw as a child?

Ziplining in the Grand Canyons.

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram.

Beaches or Mountains?

Beaches.

Books or Web series?

Web series.

Money or Fame?

Money.

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

