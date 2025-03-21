You play what? These musicians have invented instruments with unique sounds
ByReya Mehrotra
Mar 21, 2025 10:54 AM IST
What happens a flute and guitar have a baby? Or when a violin gets an extra string? Hear from four musicians whose inventions can’t be beat
When Rishab Rikhiram Sharma released the music video for Bijli, a track from his album Navaras, last year, he knew the song would go viral. It’s based on Raga Kirwani, and is as thunderous as the name suggests. What the 26-year-old musician didn’t expect is to be almost upstaged by his own instrument. It sounded like the sitar, but where the traditional instrument has a heavy, bulbous base, Sharma’s contraption was flat and light, almost like a guitar. He was strumming it like a guitar too, standing up. The world was curious.