Cecelia Ahern's book 'Roar' to be aired as female-driven dark-comic Apple series

A book of 30 short stories by Irish author Cecelia Ahern will now be screened on Apple TV+ as an eight-episode series by the same name, Roar, that has been described as an exploration into the “sometimes comic, always moving look at the guilt, joys, humiliation and triumphs that define the modern woman’s experience, including the private moments when she feels the need to roar”. Ahern’s Roar was a female-driven anthology of 30 short stories on “the myriad ways in which women overcome adversity with wit, resourcefulness and compassion” and will now see Hollywood actors and Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Wever starring in the screen adaptation.

Ahern’s official website for Roar, describes the book as a “singular and imaginative story collection” that explores realistic dilemmas and aspirations that women worldwide could relate to and “are an inspiring examination of what it means to be a woman today.” The darkly comic feminist fables range from marriage and childbearing to politics and career, with familiar scenarios and marking an unnamed woman’s epiphany or moment of transformation.

The website elaborated on the book, “The heroines of these thought-provoking stories confront problems both mysterious and mundane: one woman is tortured by sinister bite marks that appear on her skin; another is swallowed up by the floor during a mortifying presentation; yet another resolves to return and exchange her boring husband at the store where she originally acquired him. As they wrestle with obstacles of all kinds, their reality is shaped by how others perceive them -- and ultimately, how they perceive the power within themselves.”

Cecelia Ahern was inspired to write Roar from her observation, experience and imagination and then merged all of it together to create the 30 stories. Roar will be bankrolled by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive and the eight, half-hour episodes will be co-produced by Ahern’s Greenlight Go Productions and Kidman’s production company Blossom Films.

