Dating coach on why couples should live-in before marriage and what to do if you can't

In an Instagram post dated June 11, 2026, matchmaker and dating coach Oendrila Kapoor shared her opinion on live-in before marriage. She highlighted that you can’t know someone completely unless you start living with them. To prove her point, she elaborated on the entire concept and reasons behind this. Let’s hear her reasons.

You don't know the person unless you start living with them.(Unsplash)

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The real version of your partner is unknown

Oendrila said, “You have never seen your partner on a Tuesday night.” In most pre-marriage meetings, people come dressed in their best and showcase their best behaviour. You are about to make the biggest decision of your life with someone you've only seen on dates, family dinners, and carefully planned weekends.

But marriage doesn’t exist on that one date. She highlighted that the person you are marrying is the one who exists when all of that goes away. When both of you are exhausted and the kitchen is a mess, and something broke, and nobody wants to deal with it. When there is a disagreement and no option to simply go home. That person. You have not met them yet. And you are planning to spend your life with them.

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{{^usCountry}} Calls out the concept of the arrange marriages in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calls out the concept of the arrange marriages in India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Oendrila emphasised that the arranged marriage system in India was built on family reputation, caste compatibility, and the assumption that two people would grow into each other after the wedding. Compatibility was a post-marriage project, not a pre-marriage requirement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oendrila emphasised that the arranged marriage system in India was built on family reputation, caste compatibility, and the assumption that two people would grow into each other after the wedding. Compatibility was a post-marriage project, not a pre-marriage requirement. {{/usCountry}}

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Even love marriages in India often operate inside the same constraint, meeting on dates over the weekend, therefore always slightly performed. The relationship exists only for a few hours in person for the week until the wedding. And then suddenly, overnight, two people are sharing a home, a bathroom, a kitchen, a budget, a family, with someone they have never seen handle a bad day.

The arranged marriage system in India was built on family reputation, caste compatibility, and the assumption that two people would grow into each other after the wedding. (Unsplash)

Live-in is a Western concept

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The Indian marriage system is built on certain norms, and living together before marriage is considered a Western concept. However, Oendrila challenges it, saying that the idea that you should know someone before committing your entire life to them is not Western. It is just common sense.

She further highlighted that what is actually Western is the concept of marrying a stranger based on a family's assessment of their credentials and hoping it works out. That system was imported from societies where women had no rights, where divorce was impossible, and where staying was the only option, regardless of what you discovered after the wedding. Calling "know your partner before marriage" a Western concept while calling "marry a stranger because the biodata looked good" a tradition is not fair. We kept the parts of tradition that restrict choice and called it culture.

What if a live-in is not possible?

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Live-in concept in India is still considered a Western tradition and is not acceptable. However, Kapoor recommends that if a live-in is not possible, you should at least consider taking a seven-day trip with your partner before getting married. She highlighted that sometimes best friends go on trips and come back as enemies. That is not an exaggeration. It happens constantly.

Put two people together for a week with exhaustion and bad weather and a missed flight and a hotel that looks nothing like the photos, and you will learn more about who they are than you will in six months of dinner dates. You will see how they handle disappointment. How do they make decisions under pressure? Whether they blame or problem-solve.

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Sometimes best friends go on trips and come back as enemies. (Pexel)

Nothing guarantees a successful marriage

Despite advocating the concept of live-in before marriage, Oendrila highlighted that even live-in before marriage doesn’t guarantee a successful marriage. However, it gives you information that no biodata, no horoscope, no family reference, and no dinner date can ever provide. It only gives you a chance to assess a person and build compatibility, and compatibility is not revealed in candlelight dinners. It reveals itself in ordinary moments.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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