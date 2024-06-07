Dhul Hijjah 1445 moon sighting LIVE for Eid ul Adha 2024: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan to sight crescent

The beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah commences with the sighting of the crescent or new moon by Muslims and marks the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is followed by Eid al Adha on the tenth day. Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage Hajj takes place and also marks Eid ul Adha hence, Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month as it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship....Read More

On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe mark Eid al-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.

The meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives, and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.