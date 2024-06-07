Dhul Hijjah 1445 moon sighting LIVE for Eid ul Adha 2024: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan to sight crescent
Eid al Adha is also referred to as Qurbani Eid as it follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of Islam's five pillars, to Mecca in Saudi Arabia but while Hajj takes place from the 8th day to the 12th day of Dhul Hijjah, the festival of Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, making it one of the most blessed days of the year for Muslims across the world but its date is decided only after the crescent moon sighting for the last month of Islamic lunar calendar - Dhul Hijjah/Zil Hajj. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able but the Qurbani or sacrifice is carried out by all Muslims even if they are not performing Hajj, following the Eid prayers, which are performed in congregation in the morning.
The beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah commences with the sighting of the crescent or new moon by Muslims and marks the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is followed by Eid al Adha on the tenth day. Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage Hajj takes place and also marks Eid ul Adha hence, Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month as it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship....Read More
On the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims across the globe mark Eid al-Adha where cattle sacrifice during the festive celebrations commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah. It also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly for the sake of Allah.
The meal prepared from the sacrifice is then distributed in three equal parts - one portion feeds the family, the second is for the relatives, and the third is for the poor and needy. Muslims believe that even though neither the meat nor the blood reaches Allah, the devotion of his people reaches him.
Dhul Hijjah 1445 moon sighting: Will Eid ul Adha 2024 fall after Hajj 2024? Know facts and misconceptions
It is often assumed that Eid ul Adha falls a day after Hajj however, it is not true. Also, this has never been the norm followed by Muslims all over the world. After the first day of Dhul Hijjah is established, then the tenth day of that month is calculated hence, the date of Eid ul Adha is different for different places. On a more elaborate note, Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, takes place from the 8th day to the 12th day of Dhul Hijjah where on 8th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm at-Tarwiyah), pilgrims begin their Hajj rituals; on 9th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm Arafat), the most significant day of Hajj, pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat to pray and seek forgiveness while on the day of Eid ul Adha i.e. 10th Dhul Hijjah (Yawm an-Nahr), pilgrims perform the ritual of animal sacrifice (Qurbani) to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah. Allah provided a ram to sacrifice instead. Finally, Hajj ends on the 12th day of Dhul Hijjah.
Dhul Hijjah 1445 moon sighting date: When will Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations celebrate Eid ul Adha or Bakrid?
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah on June 07, 2024, after the maghrib namaz or evening prayers. If the new moon is sighted tonight, Eid-ul-Adha in these countries will be celebrated on June 17, 2024 otherwise on June 18, 2024. This is because the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day.
Eid ul Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia begins Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH, Arafah Day of Hajj on June 15, Bakreid on June 16
The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia despite reports of cloudy weather at Tumair on June 06, 2024. The Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH has commenced in the Kingdom hence, Eid al Adha will be celebrated there on June 16, 2024.