Diabetes: Healthy and delicious food combinations to lower blood sugar level

When it comes to managing diabetes, the right combination of nutrients plays an important role in controlling unexpected spikes in blood sugar. Being mindful of what you are putting on your plate could help people with diabetes to control glucose levels throughout the day and avoid many complications that could arise out of uncontrolled sugar. A combination of protein, complex carbs, fibre and healthy fats could be helpful in slowing down glucose absorption thus helping people to manage diabetes effectively. (Also read: Diabetes: 5 ways to add lemon to your diet for reducing blood sugar)

One doesn't need to compromise on taste while dealing with diabetes and there is a lot of scope for experimentation with ingredients once you know your favourite low GI (glycaemic index) foods and manage to create your own comfort foods with them. For example, one can enjoy rice if combined with the right protein and veggies. You can have a range of cheelas, oatmeal, raita or chaat that are not only delicious but keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Nutritionist Shweta Gupta, Endocrinology Expert Nutritionist in an interview with HT Digital suggests few food combos for diabetics that could make their meals interesting as well as healthy.

Oatmeal with added fruits: Oats are complex carbohydrates that maintain the glucose levels and can be given to diabetic patients. Moreover, milk is a good source of calcium and fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. It is a great breakfast meal option for diabetes.

Brown Rice with Tofu: Diet for diabetes must be planned carefully and among the many things that are not advised for a person with diabetes is rice. However, there is a healthy way of having rice for diabetics. A person suffering from the metabolic disorder should opt for brown rice as it has complex carbs, high fibre, and is low GI. Combining it with lots of green vegetables and soya protein like tofu can slow down sugar absorption which prevent blood sugar spikes.

Chickpea Veggie Oats: Diabetes patients can also try having chickpea veggie oats as breakfast meal. The combination of oats that are rich in fibre and also have antioxidants, and chickpeas that are high on protein could help the body maintain blood sugar levels. To make this meal even richer in antioxidants, lots of veggies should also be added. This combination of complex carbs and protein is good for diabetic patients as well for PCOD patients.

Ghia Mint Raita: Raita can be given a tweak by adding healthy ingredients to it. People with diabetes should avoid boondi raita as this combination may increase your bad cholesterol levels. Instead, boiled and grated ghia (bottlegourd) and chopped mint with rock salt can be the perfect addition to your raita. Ghia is complex carb and mint is rich in antioxidants whereas rock salt is to restrict extra salt intake which helps both in maintaining blood pressure and blood sugar levels at the same time.

Quinoa Chaat: Quinoa is good source of protein and the fibre content in it is much higher than other cereals like wheat, barley and ragi. Quinoa also has low GI, which makes it a great substitute grain for diabetics. Quinoa helps regulates blood sugar level. Add green veggies high in fibre, rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to make it even more diabetes-friendly.

Green moong dal sprouts cheela: Sprouts are good source of protein and fibre, and it can be added to our main meals like in breakfast and dinner also in a filling form as cheelas. For diabetic patients cheelas must be made on a non-stick pan to make it oil free which reduces the risk of heart disease and high cholesterol levels. So, two green moong dal cheelas can be added to meals by replacing chapatis.

Quinoa besan cheela: Quinoa besan cheela is a good source of fibre and protein which is healthy for people with diabetes. Quinoa being rich in fibre and also containing complex carbohydrates can help manage diabetes symptoms.

