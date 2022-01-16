Drink tulsi tea every day for these amazing health benefits

Amid Omicron spread, a cup of hot tulsi tea could not only give your day a refreshing start but also boost your immunity and help you ward off Covid-19 risk. Tulsi or holy basil, also known as the queen of herbs is grown and worshipped in many Indian houses.

Tulsi leaves are packed with vitamins A, C and K and minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and potassium. It also has loads of protein and fibre.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar lists some of its benefits.

A natural immunity booster

Being one of the best antiviral and anti-cholesterol herb, tulsi acts as the best friend for your immune system and heart.

A stressbuster

As an excellent adaptogen and stressbuster, Tulsi calms the mind which makes it an inevitable ingredient in every religious ritual.

"And now in the modern era, it is a delegate in researches for its ability to curb radiotherapy carryovers," says Dr Bhavsar.

An insect repellent

"Anointing the body with Tulsi juice or its essential oil is apprised to be a perfect insect repellent and its effect lasts for more than two hours. Enriched with all the properties as astringent, holy basil acts as an effective skin tonic," says Dr Bhavsar.

Other benefits

Tulsi is widely used as an effective home remedy for fever and cold. It is also good for diabetes.

Digestive stimulant, antiemetic (effective against vomiting and nausea), antitoxic, dysuria (painful or difficult urination) reliever, expectorant, adaptogen, anti-cancer, antioxidant, calculi dissolver and many more, the benefits of tulsi are countless.