Eat soaked almonds and raisins every day for these health benefits

Breakfast is the best way to fuel yourself for the day ahead. Needless to say, the most important meal of the day should have all the right food groups - whole grains, proteins, dairy, nuts and fruits or vegetables. Timing what you eat when can also make a great difference.

Consuming soaked almonds and raisins first thing in the day can provide you the right start. They not only make you feel energetic but also keep all the unhealthy cravings at bay. Almonds are also good for your memory.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share the benefits of eating soaked almonds and raisins together.

"Almonds are hot and raisins are cool. Having them together is best as it keeps you full (keeps cravings at bay) and makes you feel energetic throughout the day. Snack with benefits," she wrote.

Here are some of the benefits of having these superfoods:

* It makes you feel energetic in morning.

* It keeps your sweet or salty cravings at bay.

* It helps you get rid of period cramps.

* Improves digestion.

* Boosts brain health as we all know almonds are good for memory

* It is immensely good for skin and hair as they're full of antioxidants and vitamins.

* They are also good for heart as they reduce blood pressure and cholesterol

* Keeps your acidity away

Benefits of soaking almonds

Almonds has tannin a compound which inhibits nutrient absorption. Once the almonds are soaked the tannin is removed allowing the nuts to release nutrients. Soaking and peeling almonds also makes digestion easier. Soaking them also releases the enzyme lipase, which is beneficial for fat digestion.

Other benefits of almonds

Almonds are packed with nutrients and an excellent source of fibre, proteins, Vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, phosphorous...and the list goes on. From weight loss, good bone health, improving your moods, lowering risk of heart diseases, cancer to diabetes, many health studies vouch by the many benefits of a regular consumption of almonds.

