IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Experts say school meals can be healthier for children
Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks. But, here is what one needs to know about the pros and cons of the same.(Unsplash)
Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks. But, here is what one needs to know about the pros and cons of the same.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Experts say school meals can be healthier for children

Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:21 PM IST

Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks. But, here is what one needs to know about the pros and cons of the same.

Researchers of Flinders University investigated the pros and cons of school-provided lunches and noted that uniform delivery of lunchtime food at school could be a solution to better childhood nutrition and learning.

Flinders Caring Futures Institute deputy director Professor Rebecca Golley said universal school-provided lunch models - a common practice in other countries such as the UK - would involve all children in the school being provided with the same nutritious diet, with less room for sweet, salty, and fatty 'treats' in the mix.

"A universal school-provided lunch model could help to ensure all children have access to food at school, reduce the stigma of children not having lunch or having different types of foods to their peers, and help to ensure children are provided with healthy lunch options," Professor Golley said, after publishing the results of an Australian study.

"The meal would be prepared on-site and served to children in their classroom, school hall or schoolyard, compared with the current school food model in Australia where generally parents provide lunch to their child/ren, either as a lunchbox packed from home or purchased from a school canteen," he added.

While there will need to be an initial investment to set up the necessary infrastructure and getting the right policies and guidelines in place, what is emerging from some workaround Australia is that this public health strategy can deliver in terms of learning, student engagement, and wellbeing, according to Golley.

The research team has separately completed a project describing the dietary intake of 5-12-year-old children during school hours. They found that 40 per cent of the energy kids consume at school comes from unhealthy food, with most children consuming no or very few serves of vegetables, protein-rich foods, or dairy during school hours.

Commonly consumed foods included biscuits, processed meat, packaged snacks, bread, and fruit. A separate study conducted recently in NSW found that over two-thirds of purchases made at school canteens are choices high in saturated fat, total sugars, and salt.

"Good nutrition during children's school years supports their growth, learning, and development, with primary school-aged children consuming up to almost half of their daily energy intake during school hours," said fellow Flinders researcher Brittany Johnson.

The 2020 study gathered feedback from the education, health and social services, non-government, food industry, and parents, considered several approaches, such as a 'community restaurant' where meals could be prepared and service different community groups, or off-site meals service by dedicated food preparation staff with meals delivered in bulk to school grounds.

Participants also considered the feasibility of a student/self-food preparation model involving students choosing and preparing their own lunch before school or in the classroom at a food creation station or mini supermarket.

The top-ranked option was the universal school-provided lunch model, where existing canteen facilities and infrastructure could be used to prepare meals on-site, and fees for parents subsidized based on their family income. Teachers could also eat the meals, and students could have the option to be involved in the cooking.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school meal school children
app
Close
e-paper
Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks. But, here is what one needs to know about the pros and cons of the same.(Unsplash)
Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks. But, here is what one needs to know about the pros and cons of the same.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Experts say school meals can be healthier for children

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Most parents think homemade food is the healthiest meal they can provide to their kids, and when it comes to packing lunch boxes for schools, the family's tradition revolves around stuffing it up with fruits, sandwiches, and snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recognizing and promoting the talent of women and ethnic minorities to fill boardrooms and executive suites is a long-term challenge.(Unsplash)
Recognizing and promoting the talent of women and ethnic minorities to fill boardrooms and executive suites is a long-term challenge.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Turning workplace diversity goals into reality

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Workplace diversity and inclusion have become rallying cries in the wake of racial justice movements like Black Lives Matter. U.S. corporations are responding with commitments to create a workforce that looks more like America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
travel

Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:06 PM IST
A domestic tourism campaign promoted by Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may have contributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.(Yahoo)
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.(Yahoo)
travel

Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:35 PM IST
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

People who do real makeup will be so mad: Priyanka Chopra shares quick glam look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared her quick and easy to do makeup look that she sticks to for all the video calls. The actor is currently extremely busy promoting her upcoming film and her autobiography, online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dragon Fruit(Unsplash)
Dragon Fruit(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Dragon fruit, now Kamalam has mixed reactions from fruit traders, consumers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The decision of the Gujarat Government to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam' is getting mixed reactions from fruit traders and consumers in the state. Some traders celebrated the decision saying that the earlier name had a 'Chinese sense' to it while others said that name-changing will adversely impact their earnings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration

By Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition for the event, The Hill We Climb, and the social activist gave powerful messages, not only through her words, but also her choice of clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha CM inaugurates 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
art culture

Art Basel Has Postponed Its Namesake Fair Yet Again

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
People who identify as non-binary - neither male nor female - can now select the gender-neutral title "Mx" on the White House website's contact page(Pixabay)
relationships

White House website adds gender-neutral pronouns as Biden meets LGBT+ demands

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:24 PM IST
People can now select gender-neutral pronouns when contacting the U.S. government, as President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive actions on his first day in office, including an order tackling discrimination against LGBT+ people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
art culture

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
art culture

Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
Nora Fatehi shares a black and white image(Instagram/norafatehi )
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi recently shared a beautiful black and white image of herself looking like a dream in a pearl bustier designed for her by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a recent study, researchers have established in lab settings that a novel combination of two forms of immunotherapy can be highly effective for treating lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other form of cancer.(ANI)
In a recent study, researchers have established in lab settings that a novel combination of two forms of immunotherapy can be highly effective for treating lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other form of cancer.(ANI)
health

New combination of immunotherapies shows great promise for treating lung cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:08 PM IST
In a recent study, researchers have established in lab settings that a novel combination of two forms of immunotherapy can be highly effective for treating lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other form of cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
fashion

Emergency styling: How disasters, disease have altered hemlines in the past

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Periwigs, all-weather gloves and the return of the face veil in Europe and the US can all be traced to outbreaks and pandemics, from as far back as the 17th century to as recently as the 20th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP