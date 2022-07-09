15th edition of India Couture Week is here!

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is back with the 15th edition of the India Couture Week 2022 (ICW). The physical event that’s taking place after two years will be held from July 22 to 31, at the Taj Palace in Delhi. It will also include offsite shows. Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl are the designers participating this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FDCI chairman, Sunil Sethi, says, “I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey has been creating a blueprint for the future with ICW. It’s been a journey of celebrating the unique heritage of our country. And this year, too, we have 13 leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts at the 10-day extravaganza.”

Talking about India Couture Week completing 15 years, Mishra says, “It’s been quite an exciting journey, especially on a personal level for me. Couture week has made creative and commercial careers for almost all top designers in the country. I started with couture week in India and realized how Paris couture week could be. I fully credit my critical and commercial success that I have today to couture.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Valaya adds, “15 years of couture week is incidentally coinciding with 30 years of JJ Valaya. This is, indeed, a very special year for us, FDCI, and for the celebration of couture. Needless to say, all of us are looking forward to doing something special and creating magic all over again.”

Inputs by Digvijay