5 Skechers shoes that are perfect for daily walks with detailed analysis and their fit profiles

A good walking shoe can make daily steps feel lighter, especially if you spend hours on your feet. Skechers has built a strong reputation for cushioned footwear that suits commuters, fitness walkers and anyone looking for reliable everyday comfort. From slip-in designs that save time to supportive trainers with extra cushioning, there is something for almost every foot shape and walking style. The trick is picking the right fit profile instead of buying the most popular pair. Some models suit wide feet, some feel better for fast-paced walks, while others shine during long hours of standing. Here are five Skechers shoes worth considering, along with a detailed analysis of how they fit and who should wear them.

Five Skechers walking shoes lined up for everyday use, offering comfort, cushioning and fit options for commuters and fitness walkers alike. (Canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Best for: Everyday walks, daily errands and long hours on your feet.

Detailed analysis: If comfort tops your priority list, the Skechers GO WALK Flex is an easy recommendation. The lightweight ULTRA GO cushioning keeps every step soft without making the shoe feel bulky, while the Air Cooled Goga Mat insole adds extra comfort during longer walks. The flexible outsole moves naturally with your feet, making it a great choice for neighbourhood strolls, shopping trips and daily commuting. It is built for easy, relaxed walking instead of high-intensity workouts.

Fit profile: Fits true to size with a roomy toe box that gives your toes enough space to move comfortably. It works especially well for people who prefer a less restrictive fit.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Best for: Light walks, holidays and anyone looking for great comfort at a sensible price.

Detailed analysis: The GO WALK Joy is one of those shoes you can slip on without giving it a second thought. Its lightweight mesh upper keeps your feet cool during long days, while the stretch fit design hugs the foot comfortably without feeling tight. The soft cushioning makes it a dependable choice for relaxed walks, sightseeing, airport strolls and everyday wear. If your walks are more about comfort than speed, this pair ticks the right boxes.

Fit profile: The forgiving upper adapts well to different foot shapes and feels especially comfortable on slightly wider feet. The relaxed fit also helps reduce pressure across the top of the foot.

Best for: Flat feet, high arches, plantar fasciitis and days packed with long walks.

Detailed analysis: If your feet need extra support instead of just soft cushioning, the GO WALK Arch Fit 2.0 is worth a close look. It comes with podiatrist-certified Arch Fit support developed using two decades of research and more than 120,000 unweighted foot scans. The contoured footbed helps spread pressure more evenly across the foot, which can reduce fatigue during long days and ease stress on the ankles and knees. It is an excellent choice for people who regularly cross 10,000 steps or spend hours standing.

Fit profile: Offers a secure heel cup with firm midfoot support for a stable feel. It suits walkers who prefer a structured fit over a soft, relaxed one.

Best for: Travellers, older adults and anyone who wants fuss-free footwear.

Detailed analysis: Convenience is the biggest reason to pick this pair. The Hands Free Slip-ins design lets you step straight into the shoe without bending down or adjusting laces, making it especially useful during airport security checks, quick errands or busy mornings. Skechers' Heel Pillow technology keeps the heel comfortably in place, so the shoe feels secure even during longer walks. It delivers the same everyday comfort the GO WALK range is known for, with an added focus on ease of use.

Fit profile: The heel collar fits securely to minimise heel movement while walking, while the rest of the shoe feels comfortable enough for extended daily wear.

Best for: Brisk fitness walks, long road walks and anyone looking for extra impact protection.

Detailed analysis: The Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 is made for walkers who spend serious time on hard surfaces like concrete footpaths and asphalt roads. Its thick ULTRA GO midsole absorbs impact effectively, helping reduce stress during longer walks. Natural Rocker Technology creates a smoother heel-to-toe transition, making each step feel more fluid. If your routine includes fast-paced fitness walks or extended walking sessions, this model offers plenty of underfoot comfort.

Fit profile: The higher cushioning gives the shoe a slightly taller feel underfoot, while the generously padded collar keeps the ankle comfortable and secure during long walks.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.