If there is one thing I learnt from my college days to my current office life, it is that I am incapable of carrying only the essentials.

5 Tote bags to consider for college if you’re an overpacker like me (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

My laptop, notebook, charger, water bottle, makeup pouch, wallet, sunglasses, random receipts and approximately 17 things I probably did not need to bring somehow all end up in my bag. I have been a tote-bag person since college, and I still carry one to work almost every day.

In fact, the DailyObjects Idyll Tote is the one I currently use for work, and it is easily the most spacious tote I have used for my everyday carry. It works particularly well for me because I tend to carry my laptop along with everything else I might need during the day.

I tend to carry my laptop, notebook, charger, water bottle, makeup pouch and a ridiculous number of receipts, so I would prioritise a tote with separate compartments over one enormous open cavity.

That is also how I approached these five picks. Rather than looking only at how each bag photographs, I looked at what it physically offers: its dimensions, material, storage, closure, laptop compatibility and carrying configuration and then what those specifications actually mean when you use the bag every day.

5 tote bags to consider for college and work:1. DailyObjects Idyll Tote Bag: The one I actually use for work

If I had to pick one bag from this list based on my own everyday routine, this would be it.

I currently use the DailyObjects Idyll for work, and for me, its biggest advantage is simply how much I can fit into it without feeling like everything has been thrown into one giant compartment. The bag is designed with multiple pockets, two water-bottle sections and a dedicated laptop section, which is exactly the kind of organisation I look for.

DailyObjects lists the Idyll as being made from soft-touch, water-repellent polyester with polyfill cushioning. Its laptop compartment is designed for devices up to 14 inches, while the bag also has six external pockets, two water-bottle sections and internal slip pockets.

What does it physically offer?

Material: Soft-touch, water-repellent polyester

Cushioning: Polyfill cushioning

Laptop compatibility: Up to 14-inch laptops

Compartments: Main compartment, dedicated laptop section and internal slip pockets

External storage: Six external pockets

Bottle storage: Two water-bottle sections

Closure: Zip

Handle configuration: Handles for hand and shoulder carrying

Dimensions/capacity: Specifications vary between Idyll variants, so check the exact colour/listing before purchase; one official listing gives 14 × 54 × 36 cm and 27.22 litres.

Price: Around ₹3,500 at the time of checking, depending on the variant and offer

What does that mean in real life?

For me, this is the difference between a tote being large and being genuinely useful.

What can I carry?

My workday load typically includes my laptop, notebook, charger, water bottle, makeup pouch, wallet, phone and all the tiny things that somehow accumulate in a handbag. The Idyll gives those things different places to live rather than making me excavate the bottom of the bag every time I need my keys.

Who is it actually useful for?

Students carrying a laptop to college, people spending long days on campus, interns commuting between college and work, or chronic over-packers like me.

What outfits does it work with?

It has a practical, slightly sporty look, so I would pair it with jeans and a T-shirt, oversized shirts, cargos, sneakers, kurtas or relaxed everyday outfits.

What's the trade-off?

The functionality is the star here. If your priority is a tiny, polished handbag that looks particularly dressy, this isn't the one I'd choose.

What's the limitation?

The dedicated laptop section is specified for laptops up to 14 inches. So despite the bag itself being spacious, don't assume a larger laptop will fit. Check your laptop measurements against the listing before buying.

My verdict:

This is my pick for the person who carries their entire life to college. I use it for work myself, and its spaciousness and compartmentalised design are the two things I find most useful.

2. Kawn Korean Tote Bag: Best if your college bag is part of your outfit

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The Kawn Korean Tote is the more aesthetic option on this list. It has a corduroy/canvas-inspired look, a zip closure, multiple pockets and a large-capacity design, making it suited to students who want their bag to function as an accessory as much as a storage solution.

Its current price is around ₹800, although listings and offers fluctuate.

What does it physically offer?

Material: Corduroy/canvas-style construction as listed

Capacity: Marketed as large capacity

Compartments: Main storage area with additional pockets

Pockets: Multiple pockets

Closure: Zip

Laptop compatibility: No specific laptop size I would rely on; check the bag dimensions against your device

Carry configuration: Designed for shoulder/hand carrying

Price: Around ₹800 at the time of checking

What can I carry?

I'd use it for notebooks, a smaller laptop or tablet if the dimensions work, charger, wallet, makeup pouch, phone, bottle and everyday odds and ends.

Who is it actually useful for?

Someone who wants a softer, casual college bag and cares about aesthetics as much as capacity.

What outfits does it work with?

This is the natural match for oversized shirts, wide-leg jeans, skirts, cargos, knitwear, sneakers and relaxed Korean-inspired outfits.

What's the trade-off?

You get more of a fashion-forward everyday bag than the highly organised, laptop-focused construction of the DailyObjects Idyll.

What's the limitation?

I wouldn't buy this one specifically for laptop carrying without measuring first. "Large capacity" doesn't necessarily mean that your particular laptop will fit comfortably.

My verdict:

Pick this if you want your college tote to look like an intentional part of your outfit rather than a purely functional bag.

3. FUOCO Canvas Messenger Bag: Best for a casual, hands-free college day

The FUOCO is technically more of a messenger/crossbody-style bag than a conventional tote, but I included it because its carrying configuration solves a practical college problem: sometimes you simply don't want a bag hanging from one shoulder all day.

The listed specifications describe a canvas bag with approximately 10 litres of capacity, a weight of around 300g, multiple pockets, a zip closure, two handles and an adjustable shoulder strap.

What does it physically offer?

Material: Canvas

Capacity: Approximately 10 litres

Weight: Approximately 300g

Compartments: Main compartment with additional pockets

Pockets: Multiple pockets

Closure: Zip

Laptop compatibility: Check the current listing against your laptop dimensions; available listings have conflicting laptop-size information

Carry configuration: Two handles plus an adjustable shoulder strap

Style: Messenger/crossbody-inspired

What can I carry?

Notebook, charger, wallet, phone, cosmetics, smaller devices and other everyday essentials. I would see this more as a flexible everyday bag than a dedicated laptop tote.

Who is it actually useful for?

Students who walk between classes, commute, travel around campus or want the option of wearing their bag crossbody.

What outfits does it work with?

Cargos, jeans, hoodies, oversized T-shirts, sneakers and athleisure or streetwear-inspired outfits.

What's the trade-off?

It is much more casual than the Miraggio or Lino Perros options, so it won't give you the same polished handbag effect.

What's the limitation?

The laptop specifications aren't consistent across available listings, so I would not purchase it based on an assumed laptop size. Measure your device and check the current product listing first.

My verdict:

I'd consider this for a casual college wardrobe where flexibility matters more than looking polished.

4. Miraggio Marcy Solid Tote Bag: Best for a polished college-to-office wardrobe

The Miraggio Marcy is the bag I'd choose when I want my college tote to look less like a conventional student bag and more like something I could continue carrying after class.

The design is structured and comes with a detachable pouch. The listed dimensions are approximately 37 × 27 × 12 cm, and the bag is positioned as a more premium, polished everyday tote.

What does it physically offer?

Dimensions: Approximately 37 × 27 × 12 cm

Material: Premium material as listed

Compartments: Main tote compartment

Extra storage: Detachable pouch

Closure: Check the exact variant's current listing

Laptop compatibility: No dedicated laptop sleeve listed

Shape: Structured

Price: Around ₹3,600 at the time of checking

What can I carry?

I'd use it for a notebook, tablet or smaller device, charger, wallet, makeup pouch, phone and everyday essentials. Because of the structured shape, I'd be less inclined to stuff it indiscriminately.

Who is it actually useful for?

Students who want one bag that can move from college to an internship, presentation, dinner or office without looking out of place.

What outfits does it work with?

Shirts, trousers, dresses, kurtas, co-ords, straight-leg jeans and smart-casual outfits.

What's the trade-off?

The structured silhouette looks more polished, but you sacrifice some of the carefree capacity of a softer, oversized tote.

What's the limitation?

This isn't the one I'd automatically choose for a large laptop. There is no dedicated laptop sleeve listed, so check the exact dimensions of your device and bag before buying.

My verdict:

This is the pick for someone who wants their college bag to grow up with their wardrobe.

5. Lino Perros Colour-Blocked Commuter Tote: Best for a polished, organised everyday carry

The Lino Perros Colour-Blocked Commuter Tote sits somewhere between a college tote and a work handbag. Its structured shape and multiple internal pockets make it particularly interesting if, like me, you get annoyed when every small item disappears into the bottom of your bag.

The listed Voyage version measures approximately 40 × 12 × 33 cm and has a faux-leather construction, zip closure, one main compartment, six internal pockets and one external pocket. It weighs around 770g.

What does it physically offer?

Dimensions: Approximately 40 × 12 × 33 cm

Material: Faux leather

Compartments: One main compartment

Pockets: Six internal pockets + one external pocket

Closure: Zip

Laptop compatibility: No dedicated laptop sleeve listed

Handle configuration: Tote-style handles

Weight: Approximately 770g

Price: Around ₹1,900– ₹2,500 depending on the retailer and variant at the time of checking

What can I carry?

Notebook, charger, makeup pouch, wallet, phone, stationery, keys and other everyday essentials. The multiple pockets are particularly useful for keeping smaller items from getting lost.

Who is it actually useful for?

Students who want a more polished commuter bag, or anyone whose college wardrobe leans towards smart-casual rather than sporty.

What outfits does it work with?

Trousers, blazers, shirts, kurtas, dresses, jeans and other polished everyday looks.

What's the trade-off?

The faux-leather construction and structured design give it a dressier appearance, but it will feel less lightweight and relaxed than a canvas or polyester tote.

What's the limitation?

There is no dedicated laptop sleeve listed, so I would use a separate padded laptop sleeve if carrying a laptop.

My verdict:

This is the middle ground between a practical college tote and a proper work handbag.

Tote Bag Best For Laptop Storage Organisation Closure Carrying Style DailyObjects Idyll Laptop + lots of everyday essentials Up to 14-inch laptop Excellent Zip Hand/shoulder carry Kawn Korean Tote Casual and aesthetic college looks Check dimensions before buying Good Zip Shoulder/hand carry FUOCO Canvas Messenger Casual and hands-free carrying Check current listing before buying Good Zip Handles + adjustable shoulder strap Miraggio Marcy Polished college-to-office outfits No dedicated laptop sleeve listed Moderate Check exact variant Hand/shoulder carry Lino Perros Colour-Blocked Commuter Structured and organised everyday carry No dedicated laptop sleeve listed Excellent Zip Hand/shoulder carry

So, which college tote should you choose?

I'd make the decision based on what you're actually carrying, not just which one looks nicest online.

Choose the DailyObjects Idyll if:

You carry a laptop, bottle, notebook, charger and a ridiculous number of smaller essentials and want them organised. This is my personal pick and the one I currently use for work.

Choose the Kawn if:

You care about a Korean-inspired, casual aesthetic and want the bag to be part of your outfit.

Choose the FUOCO if:

You want something casual with the flexibility of a shoulder or crossbody carry.

Choose the Miraggio Marcy if:

You want a structured, polished bag that can transition from college to internships and office days.

Choose the Lino Perros if:

You want a dressier tote with plenty of internal pockets and don't need a dedicated laptop compartment.

What I would check before buying a college tote

A large tote isn't automatically a good college tote. Before buying one, I'd check these things:

1. Measure your laptop

Don't trust "large capacity" as a substitute for actual dimensions. Measure your laptop and compare it with the bag's listed laptop compartment or internal dimensions.

2. Count the pockets

If you carry chargers, earphones, stationery, keys, makeup and other tiny items, pockets can make the difference between an organised bag and a portable black hole.

3. Check the closure

A zip is useful if you're commuting or carrying valuables. An open tote gives you quicker access but less containment.

4. Look at the handle length

Short handles work for hand carrying. Longer handles make a tote considerably easier to carry on your shoulder.

5. Check the empty weight

Remember that the bag isn't the only thing you'll be carrying. A heavy laptop + bottle + books + a heavy bag can become uncomfortable surprisingly quickly.

6. Think about your wardrobe

A canvas tote works beautifully with casual outfits. A structured faux-leather tote makes more sense if you regularly wear formal or polished clothes.

7. Think about your actual daily load

This is probably my biggest rule. Don't buy a massive tote simply because it looks spacious if you only carry a phone and notebook. And don't buy a tiny aesthetic bag if you're the person who carries their entire house.

Tote bag or backpack: which is better for college?

I don't think a tote automatically beats a backpack.

For lighter everyday loads, I prefer a tote because I can reach into it quickly and it feels more like part of my outfit.

But if I'm carrying a heavy laptop, several books and other weight for long periods, a backpack makes more sense because the weight is distributed across both shoulders.

For me, the tote wins when style, accessibility and everyday organisation are the priority. A backpack wins when weight and long-distance carrying are the priority.

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Spacious tote bags: FAQs Are tote bags good for college? Yes, provided the bag is large and sturdy enough for your daily essentials. Students who carry laptops should prioritise padded storage and check the dimensions before buying.

Is a tote better than a backpack for college? It depends on how much you carry. A tote can be convenient for lighter loads and offers easier access to your belongings, while a backpack is generally more suitable for carrying heavier loads over longer periods.

Which tote bag is best for carrying a laptop? The DailyObjects Idyll is the most laptop-focused option in this selection, with a wide internal pocket designed for laptops up to 14 inches and additional compartments for accessories.

What should I look for in a college tote bag? Look for enough capacity for your everyday belongings, comfortable handles, a secure closure and useful pockets. If you carry a laptop, check for dedicated or padded laptop storage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.