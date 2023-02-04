8 ways to extend the life of your expensive and designer apparel

Expensive and designer clothing can be significant investments, so it's important to take proper care of them to extend their life and maintain their quality. With the right care, you can ensure that your favourite designer pieces continue to look great and retain their value. Whether it's a designer gown, a high-end leather jacket, or a stylish pair of shoes, taking care of these items is essential to ensuring they maintain their quality and value over time. From proper storage to cleaning techniques, with the help of some important tips and tricks you can keep your clothing looking its best for years to come. (Also read: 4 ways to take care of your clothes to make them last longer )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Yehuda Bitton, COO and Fashion Designer at Eli Bitton, suggested some important ways to extend the life of your expensive and designer apparel.

1. Tidy things up with a simple hair brush

Using a soft-bristled brush is one way to extend the life of expensive designer-label jackets, coats, and blazers. Brushing the fabric of your jackets, coats, and blazers regularly can help remove any surface dirt, dust, or debris that may cause the fabric to wear down more quickly. Using a soft brush also doesn’t damage the fabric or leave any scratches or marks.

2. Invest in a good steamer to keep your designer wear in good shape

Using a steamer is an effective and gentle way to remove wrinkles and refresh the fabric, without damaging it with harsh heat or chemicals. The moist heat from a steamer can help to relax the fibres and remove any creases or wrinkles that may have formed during storage or transit. Not just that, this technique also helps in sanitizing and refreshing the fabric, while also removing any odours or bacteria that may have accumulated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Use cold water to wash out your luxury wear

Cold water is gentler on delicate fabrics than hot water, and it can help to prevent shrinkage, fading, and discolouration. It helps in preserving the natural fibres of the fabric, thereby reducing the risk of damage or deterioration.

4. Try removing stains immediately

Stains can cause permanent damage to the fabric if left untreated for too long. Prompt stain removal can prevent this damage and help preserve the fabric. Some stains, such as wine or oil, can spread and cause further damage if left untreated.

5. Ensure you store your garments properly

Proper storage can help prevent damage from exposure to light, humidity, and pests, and can also help prevent wrinkles and fabric stretching. Therefore, you should always store your garments in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and heat sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Be wary of using perfumes on your designer clothing

Yes, it is generally recommended to not use perfume on designer clothing. Perfume contains alcohol and other chemicals that can damage the fabric and cause discolouration.

7. Avoid using dryers completely

The heat from the dryer can cause shrinkage, fading, and damage to the fabric. Instead, hang dry the clothing or lay it flat to air dry. This will help to preserve the quality and appearance of the garment.

8. Use natural alternatives over chemical mothballs

Many may not know but the chemicals in the mothballs can cause damage to the fabric, and discolour them. One should rather use alternative methods like cedar chips, lavender sachets, or vacuum-sealed storage containers to protect your clothing and extend its life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter