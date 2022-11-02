4 ways to take care of your clothes to make them last longer

Fast-changing fashion makes it tough to keep up with trends by purchasing new apparel every other week. We regularly make a mess of our wardrobes and find it difficult to organise or find clothes as a result of our mindless shopping. It's essential to declutter and take care of your existing clothes before buying new ones. When you properly care for clothes, you can make them last longer and keep these garments out of landfill. Fabric care is something many people don’t think about but is vital in today's time. Maintaining and repairing your belongings is a huge part of living a sustainable life. (Also read: 6 innovative ways to recycle your old clothes )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Neha Vasdev, Image Consultant, Wardrobe Stylist and Founder of Art of finesse, shared four important ways to take care of your clothes and make them last longer.

1. Treat stains immediately

The longer you wait to treat a stain, the less likely you'll be able to remove it. If possible, remove the garment as soon as possible and treat the stain before it sets. Generally speaking, it's better to blot stains rather than rub them Blotting will help draw the stain out of the fabric, while rubbing pushes it deeper into the fabric and can damage the fibres.

2. Get your clothes tailored

From simple hemming to shortening shoulder straps and replacing zippers, having your go-to wardrobe favourites tailored can make a world of difference in how they look, feel, and fit. When a garment fits you like a glove, you're more likely to wear it and care for it. Even a $10 skirt from a fast fashion brand can end up looking just as good as, if not better, than a designer skirt with just a couple of stitches.

3. Wash less and air dry when possible

Over washing our clothes is one of the easiest ways to wear down the fabric and fade the colour of your wardrobe favourite. Only wash your clothes when they need it. Try hanging garments in a steamy bathroom while you shower to help straighten out wrinkles, relax the fibres, and get rid of odours.

While the dryer may be convenient, it's terrible for maintaining the longevity of your clothes. Not only do they use a lot of electricity but dryers also break down the fibres of the fabric and cause them to shrink and age prematurely.

4. Clean your washing machine

It might seem counterintuitive to clean a machine designed to clean; however, soap residue from detergents, debris (pet fur, hair, leaves), and minerals from the water can build up and create an environment for bacteria to grow. Not only can this residue eventually clog your machine, but it can also impact how the machine functions, leading to unpredictable water temperature or transferred odours between clothes.

Likewise, don't overfill your washing machine. Overloading the machine can cause damage to the drum and decrease the overall efficiency of the washer. Overloading can keep clothing from being properly washed and lead to product build-up.

