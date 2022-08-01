5 ways to declutter your house

Everyone likes to change up the design of their home since seeing the same settings all year long makes them want to add something different. We frequently add new items at home but do not remove the old useless stuff, which leads to disorganization and chaos in the home. It's crucial to declutter the home before bringing in new items so that everything has a place and the space seems organised rather than cluttered. While cleaning up the house, it's crucial to keep the following in mind:

(Also read: Reorganise, declutter, spark joy: Tips to declutter your home when you work from home )

1. Inspect your house closely

Inspect every room and kitchen of the house thoroughly and remove any items or utensils out of the house that have not been used for the last one year. If something hasn't been used in a year, it only means that it's no longer useful. It simply means that the object is useless to you and it occupies unnecessary space. Usually, empty cans of sweets, old newspapers, old clocks and utensils are some of the items which are often not in use but take up needless room.

2. Don't ignore your wardrobe

We often go on buying new clothes and do not remove the old ones, due to which our closet gets overloaded. Donate your clothes that you haven't worn in a while and aren't likely to in the future to any needy people. Taking out the old clothes and just bringing in the new ones can keep your closet organised. It will also save you a lot of time as you don't need to spend too much time finding clothes.

3. Make separate boxes

Instead of decluttering by cleaning the whole house at once, you clean one room at a time. Whenever cleaning, keep three baskets or cartoons with you. Things that are frequently useful, occasionally useful (used in the last two months) or are not useful (things that have not been used in the past year) should be kept in separate boxes while cleaning. Re-examine the cartoon where you've stored the items that you haven't used all year; if there is something really useful, separate it; otherwise, get rid of it without being greedy. Use this rule in the kitchen, dressing room, and all other areas of the house.

4. Books and papers

In our homes, there is always a stack of books and papers. It is very difficult to sort them out. When sorting out documents do it slowly and leisurely to ensure that no crucial paper gets misplaced. Also keep a separate file of all important papers or documents so that it will be easier to find them when needed. Newspapers should never be stored because they arrive every day and take up unnecessary space. The course book of school-going children changes every year, therefore if you have two kids, preserve the books for younger sibling this will save space, money as well as trees.

5. Take care of your footwear

Slippers and shoes are essential household accessories as well. They are also rather numerous because there are distinct shoes for everyday, casual, and formal wear. In addition to this, we frequently purchase footwear that matches the dress. The best way to sort these out is to separate them into three categories first one should include the shoes which you don't like wearing, the second should include the new pairs and the third should include the ones which are torn or dirty. This way it will be easier for you to decide which one to keep and which pairs you should donate. This will also create space in your shoe rack and will be more organised. Do the same thing with the socks as it is the most neglected clothing item and results in a stack of socks which occupy unnecessary space.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter