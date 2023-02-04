9 skincare habits one must avoid to get flawlessly glowing skin

A good skincare routine is essential to keep your skin healthy, cause a healthy skin radiates a glow that often can’t be replicated and often, we hear about what one should do to achieve healthy skin but miss out on what one shouldn’t do. Keeping this in mind, we got some beauty and skincare experts on board to reveal what we most certainly should avoid if we want naturally flawless and glowing skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President of Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, highlighted that we need to unlearn these habits:

1. Not taking off your makeup before bed: While you may not notice any changes instantly, this habit could seriously damage your skin in the long run. Not removing pore-clogging makeup before bed could cause acne, which over time would lead to acne scars. Always remove your makeup and ensure you double cleanse!

2. Using products not suited for your skin or just for the hype: We often blindly follow trends and recommendations from friends, not thinking twice if the product is actually suitable for our skin. It is extremely beneficial to use products that work for your skin so that it doesn’t damage your skin barrier

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Over-exfoliating: Using harsh scrubs or rubbing your skin in order to remove dead skin can lead to micro-tears, pigmentation, or even scars.

4. Not using a moisturiser: Be it winter or summer, moisturisers are a must. Depending on the weather and your skin type, you must use a water-based or oil-based moisturiser to ensure your skin is well hydrated at all times

5. Neglecting your body: Just as our face, our neck, hands, and legs also need care and pampering. Regularly moisturising them will keep your skin supple and hydrated

6. Skipping sunscreen: Over a period of time, many have realised the importance of using sunscreens however there are still plenty who think its optional. Sunscreen is a must no matter the weather, as it protects your skin from harmful UV rays!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Ankur Sarin, Consulting Dermatologist at Fixderma Skincare, suggested:

-Consume dry fruits, fish oil they provide essential fatty acids to the skin.

Food rich in omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants, not only nourish your skin from deep within but also prevents it from pollution damage and premature ageing.

-Ditch foamy cleansers and use a bath oil based soap.

It is very important to change products once the season changes. Change the foam based cleansers which are usually our summer and monsoon favourite as they give us a fresh and matte feel and switch to a crème or oil based cleanser. They not only prevent stripping off moisture from skin but also are gentle on skin

-If using a heater and getting dryness, use a humidifier

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heaters dry out the moisture from the air and in turn causes dryness in skin. Therefore it is important to use humidifiers which add moisture back in air which replenishes the moisture in the top layer of your skin.

-Keep your sunscreen on. UV light is hitting your skin even in winters

Winter sun is something we all look forward to enjoying but remember the UVA and UVB damage doesn’t take a break even during winters. It is important to keep your spf on to avoid premature ageing, photo damage and discoloration.

-Moisturiser is your best friend to moisturise your body at least 2 times a day.

Never skip your moisturiser during winters. Make sure to layer your moisturiser on your face, body and feet right after washing them. This not only ensures loss of moisture from skin but also locks the moisture into the skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}