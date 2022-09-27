A silver beauty lining

Reminiscent of ’90s pop culture and disco drama, the world of beauty has found a silver lining, quite literally. The shimmering silver has become the ‘it’ colour, as it lends a futuristic tinge to any look.

Silver nails are an easy way to add this trend to your look (Photo: Instagram)

At the 2022 New York Fashion Week, models such as Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk walked the runway in gunmetal and silver looks. Signifying the space age design, silver stands iconic with its satin-shine. This time, it has gone one step above the typical slinky dresses or jewellery, and is making its mark in the beauty industry too, from silver nail paints and lipsticks, to eyeliners, kajals, bronzer and highlighters. Here is how you can serve a silver face and own it:

Malaika Arora sports a thick silver wing eyeliner look (Photo: Instagram)

In the international beauty scene, actor Kim Kardashian and singers Beyoncé and Lady Gaga have jumped on this bandwagon, while closer to home, actor Malaika Arora is also a fan of the trend. India’s festive season makes it the perfect time for you to try your hand at it and makeup artist Sienna D’souza agrees, saying, “The festive season is all about glitz and glam. If your outfit is bland, this trend will help elevate your look and put the extra to the ordinary!” With silver makeup, less is more, so if you want to try this trend, go for a simple inner corner highlight with silver glitter, or try a simple floating eyeliner.

Lady Gaga opts for a glittery silver eye lid with a thickly lined silver under-eye and dangling earrings (Photo: Instagram)

Silver is going to remain the beauty industry’s “favourite obsession”, says makeup artiste Roshni Rajput. She adds, “Last year, we saw the use of silver stardust eyeshadow in Euphoria. Silver will always make a come back, be it retro or futuristic.” Is it important to keep the rest of your face makeup subtle when opting for silver eyes? D’souza responds, “It is all about balance. With a glam eye look, it’s important to balance out the rest of the face by keeping it light. Opt for a nude muted lip colour. You can keep it matte or add some clear gloss for that extra oomph.”

How to achieve the perfect silver smokey eye:

A model in a silver smokey eye makeup (Photo: Instagram)

Inputs from makeup artist Sienna D’souza