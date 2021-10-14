A tribute to the style goddess

The women of Ghosh Bari are known for their progressive attitude, their exquisite sarees and the choicest of the delicacies they prepare in their kitchen. The bonhomie between them is their biggest strength. As they get together to prepare for Durga puja, their house is full of chatter, with the kitchen exuding the most delicious smells. Intricate alpana patterns deck the floor and there’s loban dhoop burning in brass dhunis. The gorgeous women are dressed in athpourey style saris teamed with Victorian era inspired exaggerated sleeves blouses, alta beautifying their feet and palm. They laugh and sing together, their eyes nurturing a thousand dreams, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Concept: Shara AshrafProduction and styling: Ruchika GargLocation: The Taj Palace, New Delhi Models: Sonalika Sahay as Adhira Ghosh, Savitri Devi as Shavitri Ghosh, Aamani Sharma as Adhita Ghosh, Sarika Sanghi as Aakashi Ghosh, Anita Sharma as Ananya Ghosh, Lineysha Anand as Sthira Ghosh Outfits: Asha Gautam, Heart up my sleeves, Weaver Story, Sacred Weaves, Taneira, Sangeeta Kilachand Floral set-up: Ferns N PetalsJewellery: Rent and Flaunt Make-up and hair: Richa AgarwalPhotos: Akhil Verma
Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction, any resembles to any person, living or dead is coincidental
