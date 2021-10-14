A tribute to the style goddess

The women of Ghosh Bari are known for their progressive attitude, their exquisite sarees and the choicest of the delicacies they prepare in their kitchen. The bonhomie between them is their biggest strength. As they get together to prepare for Durga puja, their house is full of chatter, with the kitchen exuding the most delicious smells. Intricate alpana patterns deck the floor and there’s loban dhoop burning in brass dhunis. The gorgeous women are dressed in athpourey style saris teamed with Victorian era inspired exaggerated sleeves blouses, alta beautifying their feet and palm. They laugh and sing together, their eyes nurturing a thousand dreams, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressed in a gorgeous red jamawar saree handwoven on pure katan silk with gold zari, Adhira Ghosh wears alta on her feet. Alta resembled blood, a symbol of fertility and prosperity. A pop of heena colour meenakari on the sari adds to its beauty. (Photo: Akhil Verma)

Everything is sacred about pujo, including the sound of the shankha that symbolises the sacred Om sound. Aakashi and Ananya Ghosh learn blowing the shankha as they prepare for the festival. They have taken out sarees from their thakuma’a old trunk - ivory khinkhwab saree embellished with red Banarasi border in ghatchola pattern and cream and red georgette bandhani saree with a golden intricate weave. For a fun twist, they pair the saris with pretty blouses that have puffed sleeves. (Photo: Akhil Verma)

The girls learn making alpana from thakuma who can draw the most incarnate patterns on the floor even with her eyes shut. Shavitri Ghosh shares wears off white katan silk with gold zari jaal brocade all over. The saree has gold zari border and heavy brocade pallu. (Photo: Akhil Verma)

The ladies of the house sit down to share stories after a hectic morning in the kitchen. Their sarees showcase the traditional weaves of Bengal. While Ananaya wears a tussar silk saree with kantha embroidery, Aakashi looks graceful in a jamdani Bengal linen saree with contrast border. Wearing an extra-weft cotton saree is Shavitri. The extra-weft sarees are made with weaving horizontal and vertical yarns of cotton or wool together. Adhita Ghosh showcases the laal paar pattern. The little one, Sthira Ghosh also wears a sari today, shada and laal, the alluring colour combination that always stands apart. (Photo: Akhil Verma)

They say Maa looks as resplendent as a bride. In a fun moment, Adhita and Adhira try out mukuts preserved from past weddings. Adhita dressed in a cream and gold Banarasi weave with gold Mughal motifs fixes Adhira’s mukut for that perfect shot. It takes a queen to fix another one’s crown, isn’t it? Ghosh Bari is known for its feisty women who believe in shattering stereotypes. (Photo: Akhil Verma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Credit box

Concept: Shara AshrafProduction and styling: Ruchika GargLocation: The Taj Palace, New Delhi Models: Sonalika Sahay as Adhira Ghosh, Savitri Devi as Shavitri Ghosh, Aamani Sharma as Adhita Ghosh, Sarika Sanghi as Aakashi Ghosh, Anita Sharma as Ananya Ghosh, Lineysha Anand as Sthira Ghosh Outfits: Asha Gautam, Heart up my sleeves, Weaver Story, Sacred Weaves, Taneira, Sangeeta Kilachand Floral set-up: Ferns N PetalsJewellery: Rent and Flaunt Make-up and hair: Richa AgarwalPhotos: Akhil Verma

Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction, any resembles to any person, living or dead is coincidental

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter