Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Aaj Sajeya: Alaya F turns coy bride, asks fans to save the date for special day
fashion

Aaj Sajeya: Alaya F turns coy bride, asks fans to save the date for special day

In pictures that surfaced on social media Alaya can be seen looking like a perfect millennial bride with her subdued make up, simple hairdo and elegant white coloured ensemble featuring gota work.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Alaya F(Instagram)

Alaya F will soon be back on our screens, and this time she is portraying a role that is the polar opposite of her character in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya will now be seen playing a coy bride in the upcoming music video of a wedding song titled Aaj Sajeya which is being directed by Punit Malhotra and is a Dharma 2.0 production. In pictures that surfaced on social media Alaya can be seen looking like a perfect millennial bride with her subdued make up, simple hairdo and elegant white coloured ensemble featuring gota work. Alaya can be seen in the white lehenga with a matching, sleeveless blouse with gota work all over and a tulle dupatta with a heavy border featuring thread embroidery in floral patterns, sequins and other embellishments. Alaya sported only a little gloss and subtle smokey eyes with her rosy look, she accessorized with a stone and pearl choker set, red bindi and maang tikka to complete her look. Her long hair was styled in loose waves cascading down her shoulders and back.

Aaj Sajeya is set to release on March 30 on Saregamapa's Instagram channel, who shared images of Alaya with the caption, "Shaadi feels anyone ? Get invited to the coolest wedding this season - it’s @alayaf in #AajSajeya - the definitive wedding song of the year. Coming soon!!!Excited Much?"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sapphire ring to golden hair: Kristen Stewart embodies Princess Diana in new pic

A brief history of popular names for children: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena

Mira Rajput in 3K contrasting shirt and pants does summer chic look right

Sonam Kapoor teaches how to accessorise a look, gives ode to Paris with earrings

In another still shared by Alaya on her social media feed, she is seen wearing a lavender coloured lehenga with sequins and metallic thread embroidery all over, over which she wore a shiny, metallic jacket with floral embellishments. In the caption Alaya wrote, "Save the date! Mera Special Day.. 30th March. Coming, na?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP