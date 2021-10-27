Aamna Sharif teams cropped shirt and metallic skirt with 3 lakh bag, see stunning pics

Metallic ensembles are having a moment in the most-loved fashion trends list, and we are here for it. One of the Indian actors who gave this style statement their stamp of approval is Aamna Sharif. The star has shared many standout looks on her Instagram page, and one of her latest metallic ensembles has us weak in the knees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamna took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself dressed in a brown shirt and shimmery metallic skirt. She captioned the photos, "She lights up his dark, he quiets her mind." The images were clicked while the star was on an outing in Dubai.

Aamna looks sexier than ever in the trendy ensemble. She ramped up the day-out look by teaming cool accessories with the outfit. If you want a fail-proof party look that is equally quirky and elegant like the 39-year-old star's outfit, it should be in your bookmarks. Additionally, we also found out the price of her luxury bag. Scroll ahead to find out:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Aamna Sharif's Karva Chauth saree should be part of your Diwali 2021 wardrobe

Aamna wore a chocolate brown shirt for the outing. The collared blouse features a cropped hem, button-up front, and a knot on the waist. She wore the long sleeves of the top by pushing it up till her elbows to add a casual touch.

A shimmery metallic mini length skirt added the oomph factor to the simple brown shirt. It came adorned with sequinned details, a high waist and a body-hugging silhouette.

Aamna Sharif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamna accessorised her ensemble with a silver watch, retro-style sunglasses, hoop earrings, and metallic pointed pumps.

Aamna also carried a Yves Saint Laurent bag with her ensemble. The luxurious crocodile-effect shoulder bag comes at a whopping cost that might burn a hole in your pocket. Including this mini shoulder bag in your collection will cost you ₹3,00,965 (USD 4,013).

The YSL bag. (farfetch.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor left her wavy locks open in a side parting, and for her glam, she chose nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, bubblegum pink nail paint, and glowing skin.

Did you like Aamna's ensemble?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON