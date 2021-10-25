Aamna Sharif's Karva Chauth saree should be part of your Diwali 2021 wardrobe

Indian actor Aamna Sharif celebrated Karva Chauth with her film producer husband, Amit Kapoor. The star shared several pictures from the celebrations and even gave a glimpse of her bespoke ensemble - a rose-pink saree - for the festivities. Her attire left netizens swooning and should be in your Diwali wardrobe too.

Aamna wished fans on the occasion of Karva Chauth yesterday, October 24, and shared photos of herself breaking fast with Amit on the gram. The actor captioned her post, "Happy karwa chauth." She also shared several pictures flaunting her traditional pink pre-pleated saree.

Aamna's pink embroidered six yards is from the shelves of clothing label Gopi Vaid Designs. It comes with a pretty matching blouse. The entire look is a great ethnic look for attending pujas at home. With Diwali just around the corner, take cues from the diva and style your festive bash look inspired by her.

Take a look at Aamna's photos:

Aamna chose a stunning pre-pleated saree that comes in a soothing rose pink shade adorned with mustard and green floral prints. The ruffled borders on the pallu featuring gold, silver and mustard gota work and the mirror and sequin decorated patti on the waist added a subtle elegance to the star's traditional look.

Aamna flaunted her toned midriff by wearing her pallu in a torso-baring style. She teamed the six yards with a backless blouse with a plunging neckline, tassel-adorned halter-neck straps, gold thread work, criss-cross back tie, and mirror embellishments.

Aamna accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery pieces. She chose matching pink bangles, a vintage gold ring, and heavy gold drop earrings carrying emerald stones. A sleek low bun, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin completed her make-up.

What do you think of Aamna's Karva Chauth look?

