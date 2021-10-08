Aamna Sharif's pastel blue crop top, mini skirt look makes fans go weak in knees

Having started her television career with Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap, Kahin To Hoga, Aamna Sharif soon became the national crush for essaying the role of Kashish. From her debut serial in 2003 to last being seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that wrapped up last year, Aamna has gathered fans' undivided attention and critical appreciation for her onscreen roles but it is her uber chic fashion game that kept us glued.

Be it ethnic wear or western outfits, Aamna is always ahead of the fashion curve and this week in Dubai was no different as she stepped out for brunch in a pastel blue crop top and mini skirt that made fans instantly go weak in their knees. The television hottie rocked a smoking hot co-ord set of crinkled pastel blue crop top and mini skirt for a brunch date in Dubai and our fashion eyes are sold.

Taking to her social media handle, Aamna shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning a body-hugging, high-neck crinkled crop top that came in pastel blue colour and with full sleeves.

Aamna paired it with a matching crinkled mini skirt that flaunted her killer abs and well-toned legs. Completing her attire with a pair of contrasting white heels, Aamna accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a white leather handbag.

Leaving her silky brown tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Aamna rounded off the sultry look with pastel pink nailpaint on her finger nails. Cutting a sexy silhouette, Aamna struck happy candid poses for the camera and those are the only blues we are accepting this week.

Posing in the backdrop of a Dubai mall, she captioned the pictures, “Lets make stories we can’t tell (sic)” and punctuated it with a blue heart emoji. Needless to say, fans were on frenzy and emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The spring 2021 runways were full of hues like bubblegum, pastel pink, sherbet lemon or embracing more lightweight looks and to boost the most simple of shapes and moods, pastel colours are dialling down the girlishness by mixing punch-packing pop colours to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial spring favourite. Ladylike and sweet looking hues, pastels are one of the biggest fashion trends this year and a wave of pastel-coloured pieces is currently ruling the wardrobes and runaways, even midriff-baring style, as the warm-weather trend.

The splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

Mini skirts are having a moment this Fall 2021 and while they have been making an appearance this summer, Aamna Sharif's latest pictures arrives in a bolder fashion and shorter hemline. Serving millennial fashion inspiration, the actor looked bold and edge as she tapped into the high-waist mini skirt trend this fall.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.