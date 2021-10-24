Aamna Sharif in orange bikini nails a sizzling beach look, check out her pics inside

Indian actor Aamna Sharif's Instagram profile is a window to her stunning sartorial collection. The star never shies away from experimenting when it comes to her wardrobe. From smoking hot bikinis to pretty embroidered sarees, Aamna wears it all and leaves us all swooning too. Case in point, her latest photoshoot in an orange bikini.

Aamna is currently in Dubai, and she has been sharing several photos from her time there on Instagram. Taking to the gram on Saturday, the diva posted several pictures of herself wearing a bright orange bikini. She captioned the post, "Happiness comes in Waves..."

Aamna's bikini is from the label, Flirtatious India, a favourite among many Bollywood divas like Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and more. The 39-year-old star's post garnered several likes and comments immediately after being shared. Even her friend and actor, Mouni Roy, complimented her sensuous beach look.

Take a look at Aamna's photos:

Aamna chose an orange monokini-styled bikini set with barely-there halter straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The backless bikini comes with a slit on the front, separating the bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. The star tied the bikini from the back with two knots which added a quirky twist.

Aamna paired her bikini with a matching orange sheer coverall and even posed for some stunning pictures with it. She accessorised the outfit with gold-rimmed tinted vintage-style sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings. With open side-parted locks, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin, Aaamna rounded off her make-up.

Aamna Sharif in an orange bikini.

After Aamna shared the post on her Instagram profile, it garnered more than 55k likes and several comments. Fans and her followers, including Mouni Roy, were left weak in the knees with the stars beach-bum look. Mouni commented, "My hottie [fire emoji]."

What do you think of the star's outfit?

