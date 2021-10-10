Aamna Sharif in white bodysuit and distressed shorts ups her style game in Dubai, all pics

There are a few must-have style combinations out there that easily up your fashion game. One of these voguish combinations is a simple white top paired with denims. And no one understands this better than Aamna Sharif. Need proof? Just take a look at her latest photos on Instagram.

Aamna took to Instagram recently to share several photos of herself enjoying a lunch date wearing a white bodysuit and denim shorts in Dubai. She chose a chic and effortless ensemble for the occasion and also received praises from her Instagram family. The star captioned her post, "Chase Grace."

Aamna opted for a crew neck bodysuit for the lunch date. The top came with a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated the star's enviable frame. The slits on the long sleeves added a street-ready touch to her attire. The actor teamed the fitted bodysuit with distressed denim shorts featuring frayed hems.

Check out Aamna's OOTD here:

Aamna teamed her white bodysuit and denim look with a white Louis Vuitton belt with a gold logo buckle. She also carried a black over-the-body chain bag. Vintage black tinted sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white chunky lace-up sneakers rounded it off.

Aamna's beauty picks for her classic ensemble included open middle-parted tresses, nude pink lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

This is not the first time that Aamna has stunned fans with her sartorial prowess. Her Instagram page is a window to her closet and often comes packed with styling inspiration. From printed dresses to embroidered lehengas and even co-ord athleisure looks, Aamna wears it all. This look also proves that the diva loves adding innumerable silhouettes to her wardrobe.

Take a look at a few of her recent looks:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamna has been seen in films like Ek Villian, Aloo Chaat, and Aao Wish Karein in the past. She was also part of TV serials such as Kahiin to Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

