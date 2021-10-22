Ace the ethnic look this festive season

Decking for festivals is always fun. Be it flaunting the traditional look during puja or oozing glamour in fusion flavours for pre-Diwali parties, the season is all about soaking in the festive spirit with unique aesthetics that promise to add ample flair to your repertoire.

From high-shine sarees to statement kurtas, classic anarkalis and gorgeous lehenga-choli – dressing up adds to the vibe of the celebrations. And, when it comes to finding out the perfect festival clothing, one can take inspiration from celebs to ace festive dressing.

“Drape sarees and one shoulder blouses with lehengas are majorly trending. For the lighter events, print on print cord set kurtas and fun kaftans are the perfect go to looks,” says designer Anushree Parekh.

Channel your innate elegance and charm by donning this sheer white saree and embroidered bralette-style blouse like Jacqueline Fernandez

Sequins, reds, greens, golds, and lots of glitter signify festive attire with creative flair. “Light weight fabric, easy fusion silhouettes are best for house parties and intimate functions,” adds designer Dia Arora.

So, take cues from these celebs and don’t forget to Insta that #ootd picture.